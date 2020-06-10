Netflix Creates ‘Black Lives Matters’ Category Of TV Series’ And Films

David Lee/Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

On Wednesday, Netflix announced a new curated collection of films and shows that explore the Black experience in America

The next time you cue up your Netflix account, you’ll be greeted by a new screen — one that announces an incredible new resource for viewsers. What is it? Well, it’s an entirely new genre of movies, TV shows, and documentaries aimed at educating and fostering the vital dialogue that has reached a fever pitch since the May 25 murder of George Floyd.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,’” they write. “With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.”

“When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America,” they share.

Under the tab for the new genre, viewers will find more than 45 titles that help illustrate systemic racism, shine a light on Black storytellers, and hopefully, as a spokesperson for Netflix said, “increase empathy and understanding.”

Among the titles? Ava DuVernay’s 13th and When They See Us; Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It and Da 5 Bloods (dropping Friday); Dee Rees’ Mudbound; Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning Moonlight; critically acclaimed series such as Seven Seconds and Orange Is the New Black; documentaries (Michelle Obama’s Becoming and Beyoncé’s Homecoming are both here); and many more.

Two weeks ago, Netflix expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of white police officers. “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up,” they posted on Twitter.

For their part, Hulu announced on Wednesday that it is moving the premieres for Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, which were set to air on June 17 and June 18. The decision was made so as not to detract from June 19, or Juneteenth — the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Looking for even more content that amplifies Black voices and stories? Amazon Prime Video has a “Black History, Hardship & Hope” tab which includes films like Selma and Just Mercy available for free streaming.

To access Netflix’s new Black Lives Matter collection, you can search for “Black Lives Matter” from the main menu once logged into your account. Alternatively, you can locate it via the “Genre” drop-down menu on the TV and movies homescreens, or follow the link Netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.