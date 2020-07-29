Netflix Acquires Iconic Black Sitcoms Like ‘Moesha’ And ‘Girlfriends’

ABC/UPN

Netflix acquires seven nostalgic Black sitcoms for your fall bingeing needs

Friends is cool and all, but have you seen Girlfriends? Netflix just announced that they’ve acquired seven iconic and nostalgic Black sitcoms from the ’90s and early aughts, because what else do we have to do but stay inside and watch classic TV shows! From Moesha to Sister Sister, Netflix announced the news with a cute video featuring over 30 stars of these iconic shows, all reminiscing on their favorite storylines and geeking out over all the new binge-watching options.

Most of these shows were not available to stream online at all, so this is a long time coming. The seven shows acquired are Moesha, Half & Half, One on One, The Parkers, Girlfriends, The Game (the first three seasons that aired on The CW before the show moved to BET), and Sister, Sister. The shows will land on Netflix between now and October 15, 2020, so basically as soon as you finish binging Moesha, you’ll be ready for The Game on August 15, and then Sister Sister on September 1, and so on…

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

Apparently Netflix has been working hard to get the rights to these shows for a while, tweeting at fans that “we’ve seen every comment and request about getting these classics on Netflix, and we want to thank the fans for riding so hard. We’re excited to relive these moments with you!”

With #SisterSister arriving on Netflix September 1 (thanks @StrongBlackLead!), let's reminisce about some of our favorite moments from the show. Here are a few of mine. Reply with yours below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U4nOnJ0sqq — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 29, 2020

“These shows changed the face of television as we know it,” Valarie Pettiford, star of Half & Half said in the sizzle reel, while Kelly Perine (One On One) thanked “everyone who ever made a social media post or left a message asking about these shows.”

All these shows are part of Hollywood history and most of them come to us courtesy of the now-defunct network UPN, though ’90s ladies remember it well. The entirety of the ’90s was just doing stuff while Moesha reruns play on a TV in the background. Also, Girlfriends, which not only introduced us to the talented star of Black-ish, Tracee Ellis-Ross, but it ran for 9 seasons, making it one of the longest-running sitcoms in TV history.

Not surprisingly, this news was met with virtual open arms.

LETS GOOO!! I’m bout to binge Moesha!✨ pic.twitter.com/uB1Ph9HEgH — JayIntuitive (@JKIRKLANDD) July 29, 2020

OMG!!! I've died and gone to UPN heaven. pic.twitter.com/ZUiwWJZT5i — King Natles (@natnatles) July 29, 2020

And I’ll be rewatching every single one of these. They really got One on One 😭 pic.twitter.com/044ohDePcs — Killua stan (@Nelothehottie) July 29, 2020

Me after watching all of Girlfriends on Sept. 11 pic.twitter.com/MOC1x0jbEj — Alexandria (@Ayem0) July 29, 2020

If you haven’t seen one of these shows, now’s a good time to take a break from your fifth cycle re-watching The Office and catch up on The Parkers. Happy bingeing!