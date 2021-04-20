Netflix Just Renewed ‘Ginny & Georgia’ For A Second Season

Netflix

Netflix just renewed Ginny and Georgia for a second season, but reactions to the news are pretty mixed

Was there any bigger VIP in our quarantine lives than Netflix? The streaming giant brought us so many shows that had everyone talking during lockdown, starting with the classic Tiger King, and ending with its surprisingly sweet, mother-and-daughter coming of age series, Ginny and Georgia. And now, GNG has been officially renewed for a second season, despite some controversy and some clearly mixed feelings about the series online.

Netflix announced the renewal news on Twitter with a video from all the stars of Ginny and Georgia, taking turns making the announcement and thanking fans for streaming the show.

We’ve got big news, peaches! Ginny & Georgia will be back for a Season 2! pic.twitter.com/77wc2rPieO — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2021

Netflix has also announced that more than 52 million member households have streamed at least two minutes of the show, which is apparently how Netflix, which doesn’t release traditional viewership data, shows success. The second season order is for another 10 hour-long episodes, just like the first season, and it comes less than two months after the series made its debut on Netflix. It’s not terribly surprising, after Netflix announced that the show was in its Top 10 lists in 87 countries around the world, and hit Number 1 in 46 countries, including the U.S.

In a statement, Netflix officials thanks stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season two,” showrunner Debra J. Fisher and creator Sarah Lampert wrote.

However, reactions to the renewal news on social media were decidedly mixed. For every excited viewer ready to tune in for season two, there seemed to be a handful of people criticizing the show.

Ginny and Georgia gettin season 2 🥰 — Alexsa .V👽 (@unknownovoxo) April 20, 2021

Am I supposed to hate Ginny? #GinnyAndGeorgia — Kate Lou (@kateshereyay) April 20, 2021

Imagine watching Ginny and Georgia, cringe — Phoenix (@daredevililshit) April 20, 2021

i want my time that I wasted on Ginny and Georgia back — levi⚡️ (@mytearsdynasty) April 20, 2021

so ready for Ginny and Georgia season 2! — ♐️ (@diamondaily) April 20, 2021

The show faced quite a bit of controversy after it premiered, when Taylor Swift called it out for making what she called a “lazy, deeply sexist” joke about her dating history. The Hollywood Reporter notes that after that happened, Swift’s fans “review bombed” the show, meaning they left tons of negative reviews of it in support of Swift. That could be a factor in why the social media reaction to its renewal news is so lukewarm.

Netflix hasn’t released any further details about season two of Ginny and Georgia, including when it will film or be released.