The First Official Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ Is Here

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Steve Carell is back in the new Netflix series “Space Force”

If you’ve been missing all Steve Carell has to offer via his comic relief since his time on The Office, you’ll only have to wait a little bit longer for him to appear on-screen. The first trailer for Space Force just dropped and it looks as hilarious as you’d expect.

In a serious case of art imitating life, Space Force is the new comedy series that looks as binge-worthy as anything else Carell stars in. He plays four-star general Mark R. Naird who finds himself inexplicably tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces: Space Force. The series is a riff off the Trump administration’s new division of the U.S. armed forces, which he announced back in 2018.

With a line-up that includes actors like John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Jane Lynch, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, and the late Fred Willard, you know it’s going to be good.

The show begins when Naird uproots his family and moves them to a remote base in Colorado where he and several other “Spacemen” are tasked with getting U.S. feet on the moon again as soon as possible. It’s equal parts deadpan comedy as it is a likely view into what our own White House is currently up to.

The space force flag was just unveiled. We have a literal child running this country. pic.twitter.com/umbPHIqoQo — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 15, 2020

Presumably, it won’t be too hard finding material for the show given all they have to work with in real life. “It was always my dream to start something from the ground up,” Carell’s Naird says in the trailer. “But space is hard.” Naird sets to it, creating a team that is probably as up to the challenge as our own reality, as Malkovich points out it’s less a game of “mental chess” as it is “Hungry Hungry Hippo.”

Co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels, who worked on The Office together, bent Carell’s character to that of Michael Scott — a charming, lovable, yet mostly incapable manager of people which makes him as cringe-worthy (in the best possible way) to watch.

What’s even better — the Netflix series will come with a 10-part podcast that will be hosted by Jimmy O. Yang and will include interviews with the cast and crew. The podcast will air new episodes Mondays and Thursdays each week starting the same day the series will drop on Netflix.

Thank you to Carell and team for giving us yet another gift during our quarantined life, and we don’t have to wait very long to see it in all its glory. The show launches May 29, exclusively on Netflix, so mark your calendars.