Netflix Announces New ‘Space Force’ Show Starring Steve Carell

Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Netflix revealed the first look images for the new comedy, as well as a premiere date — Friday, May 29

If you’re a fan of The Office and you’re feeling a little melancholy about the fact that it’s leaving Netflix at some point this year, fear not — the streaming giant is putting out Space Force, a new show that is sure to fill the void left by the beloved workplace sitcom. And the best part? It stars Steve Carell in his first major TV role since departing his role as Michael Scott.

Space Force is centered around a group government employees tasked with creating a sixth branch of the U.S. military — yes, the Space Force, the very branch Trump is responsible for burning into our minds.

In addition to Carell, the show stars Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation (not “the wooooorst” casting decision at all) Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, and John Malkovich. It’s a workplace comedy first, so expect day-to-day hijinks and less of any big intergalactic plots. Which is exactly what we all need right now, tbh.

Here’s the main idea behind Space Force: Steve Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot and four-star general who hopes to one day head the Air Force, who instead is put in charge of the new sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

The show is the brainchild of Carell and Greg Daniels, former creator of The Office, so it’s surely going to be a hit — you simply cannot go wrong with these two and that kind of amazing cast.

Speaking of which, Kudrow will star as Mark’s wife, Maggie. E! describes Maggie is described as a Washington Air Force wife who sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s decades-long career. As Mark takes control of Space Force, Maggie is growing in a different direction.

The series is set for a May 29 premiere on Netflix.