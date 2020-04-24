New Kids On The Block Release Star-Studded Music Video

New Kids on the Block/YouTube

New Kids on the Block are back with a celebrity-filled music video — and raising money for a great cause, to boot.

With the help of friends Boyz II Men, the ’80s boy band comprised of Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood dropped the new song and video on April 23 about — you guessed it — staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. “It’s 9 o’clock, ain’t got nothin’ else but time. I think I’m gonna lose my mind,” Jordan sings.

The video not only features vocals from Naughty By Nature, Big Freedia, and Jordin Sparks, but also a slew of fun celeb cameos, including Carrie Underwood, Kid ’n Play, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Derek Hough, and Donnie’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, and his famous brother, Mark Wahlberg.

“For those about to lose their minds, we gotta remember that in the worst of times, we can make the best of times,” Donnie starts the music video, which benefits No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end hunger and poverty in the United States. All net proceeds from the song and merchandise, including “House Party” T-shirts, a hoodie, and a tank, will be donated to the nonprofit.

So far, the song’s doing very well on iTunes.

And Donnie and McCarthy even started a new TikTok dance challenge.

NKOTB was supposed to host a cruise this weekend, but it was canceled in response to the pandemic. In its place, the band is hosting the #NKOTBVIRTUALCRUISE all weekend via their social media pages.

❤️❤️❤️ You all are what makes these memories amazing #NKOTBLive #NKOTBVirtualCruise https://t.co/8czICgDQir — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) April 24, 2020

According to a press release, Donnie and Deekay Music wrote and produced the song together over FaceTime and other apps.

“I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day, we will do that,” Donnie says. “All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”