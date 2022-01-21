Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Welcome Their First Child

Samir Hussein/WireImage

There’s a new Jonas baby! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first baby via surrogate

It sounds like seasoned dads Joe and Kevin Jonas have some advice-giving ahead of them. Their brother Nick has joined their ranks as he and wife Priyanka Chopra just welcomed their first baby.

Chopra and Joans both posted to Instagram on Friday to share the exciting family update writing, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The couple did not share the baby’s sex or name.

Chopra and Jonas just celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in two separate ceremonies on December 2018 in Chopra’s home country of India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. “It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of the couple’s double nuptials.

After their wedding, Chopra got candid with the mag about their future family plans. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” she said at the time. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen,” she said in another interview that year. “I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Looks like the couple made it happen and now, another Jonas baby joins brother Joe and wife Sophie Turner’s little girl Willa and brother Kevin and wife Danielle’s pair of daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. If Nick and Priyanka’s little one is a boy, it would be the first among all-girl cousins.

Nick and Priyanka recently posted anniversary tributes to each other and it looks like they enjoyed a private and very candlelit celebration of their love.

This year’s celebration will possibly include a sippy cup or two along with all the romance and glam. Congratulations to the new family of three.