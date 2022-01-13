134 Fun & Unique Nicknames For Grandma Your Mom (Or MIL) Will Love

Are you welcoming a new baby to the family anytime soon? If so, Grandma — the family’s matriarch — deserves a name that’s just as special as she is. When a woman becomes a grandmother for the first time, it’s a life-changing moment… almost as memorable as the moment she becomes a mother. Naming the little one is always fresh on the brain, but what about Grandma? Shouldn’t she get a new moniker too? Of course she should. The unique nicknames for Grandma we’re sharing today are inspired by traditional grandparent names, cultures around the world, modern trends, and more.

No matter your preference, classic or trendy, we’ve got something for you. Your mom (or mom-in-law) will be the coolest g-ma on the playground with her sweet grandbaby and a sassy new nickname. Why are there so many alternatives to the names grandmother and grandma? Well, there are plenty of reasons. Our parents’ generation, aka the Baby Boomers, may want to distinguish themselves from grandmas on the other side of the family. Maybe they feel too young to be called “Grandma.” And sometimes picking a new nickname is plain ol’ fun!

There’s one crucial thing to keep in mind when helping Grandma choose a new nickname. Once your little one starts talking, they may dub her something entirely different. Kids tend to have minds of their own, the little stinkers! Of course, Bebe will be so cute that Grandma probably won’t mind a bit. If none of these names appeal to Grandma, try out something simple like tacking on a first or last name, or even an initial, to the end of the word “grandma.” For example, she might be called Grandma June, Grandma Wilson, or Grandma R. That’s perfectly acceptable, too. It definitely leans toward the traditional side of things, if that’s what she prefers.

Whatever you guys end up choosing, congrats on the newest addition to the family.

Unique Nicknames for Grandma

1. Memaw (popular in the southern US)

2. Nanny 3. Grams 4. Glamma (on-trend and so much fun!) 5. Nonna (Italian for grandma) 6. Gigi 7. Oma (German for grandma) 8. Granny 9. Nana (an oldie, but a goodie!) 10. Nina 11. Grammy 12. Maw-maw 13. Bubbe (Yiddish for grandma) 14. Ma/Maw 15. Abuela (Spanish for grandma) 16. Lovey 17. Lala 18. Gammy/Gammie 19. Gran 20. Gogo (if Grandma loves a ’60s style, this nickname is totally groovy!) 21. Mammy/Mammie 22. Mimi 23. Gamma 24. Grandmama 25. Baba 26. Darling 27. Goodness 28. Marmee 29. Honey 30. Big Mom or Big Mama (for those family matriarchs with a larger-than-life presence!) 31. Lolly (and Pop for Grandpa) 32. Queenie 33. Mimzy 34. Babushka (Russian for Grandma) 35. Gam Gam 36. Sugar 37. Avo (Portuguese for grandma) 38. G-ma 39. Yaya 40. Granny Pie 41. Cha-Cha 42. Tootsie 43. Mom-Mom 44. Sweetie 45. Bunny 46. Zaza 47. Bella 48. Momo 49. Momsie 50. Cici 51. Gogi 52. Grammakins 53. Foxy (for all those silver-haired stunners) 54. Coco 55. Mia 56. Minnie 57. Gemma 58. Pippa 59. Birdy 60. Nenek (Indonesian for grandma) 61. Bomma (Flemish for grandma) 62. Savta (Hebrew for grandma) 63. Grancie 64. Bun Bun 65. Bebe 66. Tutu (Hawaiian for grandma) 67. Babe 68. Nai Nai (Chinese for grandma) 69. InstaGram (for the social media savvy Granny) 70. Bubbles (a cutesy name for an adorable grandma) 71. Kitty 72. Giggy 73. Nene 74. “G” (keeping it simple with this one) 75. Golly (gee whiz! IYKYK! 76. Amma 77. G-Mama 78. G-Mam 79. G-Mom 80. G-Madre 81. Glam-ma 82. Glammy 83. Granny Poo 84. Nana Pie 85. Queen 86. Pipp 87. Bibi 88. Madea 89. Bobo 90. Bunny 91. Cookie 92. Cee Cee 93. Cha-Cha 94. Deeda 95. DiDi 96. Eemaw 97. Gram Cracker 98. Softy 99. Hopie 100. Mimzy Moo 101. Snuggy 102. MooMaw 103. Sunny 104. Muffy 105. Apa 106. Ema 107. Missy 108. Fluffy 109. Ga Ga 110. Ganna 111. Gi Gi 112. Teta 113. Hammaw 114. Lola 115. Ona 116. Oona 117. Snuggy 118. YuTu 119. Zsa-Zsa 120. Peaches 121. Sweet Pie 122. Chi Chi 123. Moo Moo 124. Miss Mamas 125. Queen Mother 126. Beloved 127. Abba 128. Bunny 129. Bunny Love 130. Deary 131. Dear Darling 132. Mother 133. My Dear 134. Lovie