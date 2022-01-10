Like Manna From Heaven! These Ethereal Baby Names Embody Otherworldly Beauty

Layland Masuda/Getty Images

Babies bring so much magic and mystery when they arrive. Maybe we’re sleep-deprived. Maybe we’re in love. But, no matter how you look at it, there’s just something… otherworldly about babies. Because of that mystical aura, you might be searching for ethereal names you can mull over for your little one. And, hey, that tracks. The very meaning of the word ethereal — “extremely delicate and light in a way that seems too perfect for this world” — just seems to embody that intangibly remarkable quality about babies.

But what does “otherworldly” mean? What other worlds are there? Well, if you open up your imagination, we can name a few. There’s the fairy realm, the elven world, and the wizarding world. That last one, in the case of Harry Potter, makes up the world of witchcraft, too. “Otherworldly” quite literally means “coming from other worlds.” Those worlds are the worlds created by authors and screenwriters. Tolkien’s Middle Earth might be, you know, Earth. But there are races of humans and layers of magic that don’t actually exist in our world. Hence, making it otherworldly. Adventuring somewhere new through travel can also offer a mystical feeling for many people, especially if the locale they visit has a strikingly different landscape and culture from their own.

Our list of ethereal names comprises those kinds of names. They’re a little ineffable feeling but still sound delicate. They’re often the names of some of our favorite magical or powerful beings. Yes, ethereal is a pretty subjective term. However, we think these names will appeal to anyone looking for that kind of vibe in a baby name.

Ethereal Baby Names, Explained

One of our favorite names on the list is Eris. She’s the Greek goddess of chaos. One infamous lore about Eris is that she once showed up at a wedding (uninvited). First, she caused a catfight when she tossed the golden apple of discord into the room and proclaimed it was for the most beautiful woman in attendance. Later, in an attempt to win the apple, Aphrodite bribed a young man into naming her the winner, and that bride launched an entire war. Imagine — over just an apple. While Eris certainly doesn’t seem “delicate,” she’s absolutely otherworldly, and the name itself sounds downright magical. Eris sounds a bit like a female Loki, and what’s not to love about that?

We also love the name Arwen which, in Sindarin, means “noble maiden.” We’re familiar with Arwen thanks to Tolkien and our visits to Middle Earth, both while reading and watching the movies. Arwen is a queen and half-elf, which seems like a pretty good indicator that she was ethereal. In Fellowship of the Rings, Arwen is described as a “lady fair to look upon… and the light of stars was in her bright eyes, grey as a cloudless night.” Liv Tyler, who could easily be described as ethereal, portrayed Arwen in the movies.

Finally, we included Oswin. We think of Oswin, meaning “divine friend,” as gender-neutral. Oswin comes from the world of Doctor Who, which is sometimes set on our planet and sometimes not. Sometimes it’s not even set in our universe or dimension. Clara Oswin Oswald was a formidable companion to the Doctor and appeared as herself but in many different forms and across many other plains. As such, how could we not think of Oswin as an ethereal name for a baby boy or baby girl?

With that added insight about ethereal baby names in mind, keep reading for all of our favorites.

Ethereal Girl Names

Aerin: atmosphere or sky Aine: brightness, splendor Aisling: dream, vision Alba: white Amarantha: unfading Andromeda: ruler of men Angeni: angel Anwen: very beautiful Aoife: beauty Arwen: noble maiden Arianrhod: huge or round wheel Asteria: of the stars Astraea: star-maiden or starry night Aurora: dawn Aziza: beloved precious, mighty Bronwen: fair Calla: beautiful Calliope: beautiful-voiced; the most prominent of the Greek Muses Callista: most beautiful Cassandra: helper of men Cassiopeia: she who chooses to excel Celeste: heavenly, celestial Celia: heavenly Celica: heavenly, celestial Chessa: at peace Cressida: gold; mythological and Shakesperean heroine Cardea: protectress of hinges, axis Dahlia: Dahl’s flower Danae: she who judges; in Greek mythology, the mother of Perseus and founder of Ardea Deevitha: one who has powers; blessing Delyth: pretty Devas: divine, shining one Diana: divine, heavenly; Roman goddess of the moon, hunting, forests, and childbirth Eira: snow; name of the Sanskrit goddess of wisdom Elowen: elm tree Epiphany: revelatory manifestation of divine being; shining forth Eris: strife; Greek goddess of discord and chaos Fauna: young deer; Roman goddess of nature and animals Freya: a noble woman; Norse goddess of love, beauty, and fertility Galadriel: maiden crowned with a garland of bright radiance; Elven queen in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series Galatea: she who is milk-white Guinevere: white ghost; phantom Gwendolyn: blessed ring Gwyneira: blessed snow Idris: fiery leader, prophet Iris: rainbow; Greek goddess of the rainbow Isla: name of a Scottish island also known as “the Queen of Hebrides” Ilithyia: the ready-comer Imogen: maiden; innocent Isidora: gift of Isis Isolde: ice ruler; Irish princess from medieval Arthurian legend Ivelisse: life Kailani: sea and sky Lesedi: light Ling: sound of jade Luna: moon Lúthien: daughter of flowers Lyra: lyre, harp Meliora: better; honey Melisande: strong in work; fierce character on Game of Thrones Morgana: circling sea, bright sea dweller; great brightness Morwenna: waves of the sea Mellonia: gift of God Nahamana: peak Nimue: the Lady of the Lake from Arthurian legend Noa: movement Nova: new; a star with sudden and increasing brightness Nortia: lucky; name of an Etruscan goddess of time, fate, destiny, and chance Ophelia: help; tragic heroine in Shakespeare’s Hamlet Orenda: Iroquois name for the spiritual energy inherent in all natural objects Rhiannon: great queen or goddess Rhonwen: fair lance; white-haired Rowena: white spear or famous friend; the founder of Ravenclaw house in Harry Potter Semira: the highest heaven Seraphina: fiery or burning Seraphine: fiery or burning Serena: tranquil, serene Sofina: wisdom Talitha: young girl; one of two stars in the Ursa Major constellation Titania: land of giants; character from Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Triss: blessed, happy Ulloriaq: star-like Ursa: little she-bear Ursula: bear Vesper: evening time Vespera: evening star Yara: water lady; small butterfly Ygraine: maiden; the wife of Uther Pendragon in Arthurian legend Yvaine: evening star Zephyrine: west wind Zora: dawn

Ethereal Boy Names