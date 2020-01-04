Pink Donates Half A Million Dollars To Help Fight Australian Wildfires

Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA

Pink is urging others to donate to fight the devastating fires

Pink is putting her money where her mouth is, pledging half a million dollars to help fight the devastating wildfires in Australia.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines,” she added.

“My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz,” she wrote, sharing details of local state fire services for anyone who wishes to donate.

According to Statista, approximately 12 million acres have been burned to date (that’s bigger than the country of Belgium) and has caused the death of more than half a billion animals. Additionally, 23 people have been killed, and thousands of others have lost homes, properties. And with no end in sight, the outcome will be nothing short of catastrophic for the country as a whole. With temperatures reaching 111 degrees during the past few days, the fires are continuing to rage, thousands are still in need of evacuation.

The Prime Minister announced the deployment of up to 3,000 Australian Defense Force Reserve troops to affected states to help volunteer firefighters who’ve been working to put out the blaze for months. According to CNN, four planes will also be leased by the government to provide water bombing, while the navy’s largest ship, HMAS Adelaide, is set to be mobilized to evacuate citizens along the coast.

Pink, who recently wrapped up her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour and is taking a break to spend time with family, isn’t a stranger to philanthropy. She was recently awarded the People’s Champion of 2019 accolade at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November and has pledged millions over her career to the Red Cross, UNICEF, and many other charitable organizations.

“I don’t care about your politics. I care about your kids,” said the UNICEF ambassador during the awards show. “I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people that don’t have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other and help each other. Get together with your friends and change the fucking world.”

Amen to that.