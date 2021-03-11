Niecy Nash Opens Up About Falling In Love With ‘Hersband’ Jess Betts

Jessica Betts/Instagram

Niecy Nash opens up about falling in love with her spouse Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash, star of Claws, Reno 911! and the amazing early-aughts decluttering series Clean House, jokes that she “broke the internet” when she announced her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts back in August 2020 and now in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Nash talks about falling in love with her spouse and why she doesn’t “label” her identity or feel that she has to “come out,” because coming out would mean she was hiding.

DeGeneres congratulated Nash on her recent nuptials to Betts, to which Nash quickly corrected DeGeneres with a laugh, “You called her ‘my wife’ but I lovingly refer to her as my ‘hersband.'” Nash acknowledged the public’s surprise when she got married and said she didn’t know how to react when people said to her that she “came out.”

“A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?’ You know what I mean?” Nash said. “I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

“I understand that, I get that,” DeGeneres told her.

Nash also talked about how they met, saying she and Betts were friends for about four years before they decided to start dating.

“We were probably friends for about four and a half years,” Nash told DeGeneres. “I was already divorced and we were still friends, and we went to go eat crabs.”

“Ah, that’s it. That’s the gay thing,” DeGeneres joked.

“It’s a gateway people. If you don’t want this life, don’t go eat crabs,” Nash said with a laugh.

Long before they were a couple, Betts actually shared this video with Nash all the way back in 2018 when Betts had a small role on Nash’s show Claws, and lovingly captioned the video, calling Nash a “woman of God…anointed and appointed.”

Shortly after the wedding, Nash told People that “[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul. She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life…I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

This new Ellen Show interview also just serves as a reminder that Niecy Nash has one of the most delightful personalities in Hollywood and should be on more shows and more screens all the time. What a legend.