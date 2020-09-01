Niecy Nash Comes Out In Glorious Surprise Wedding Photos

Niecy Nash/Instagram

Niecy Nash shares surprise wedding photo — marries musician Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash, star of Claws and Reno 911! and the amazing early-aughts decluttering series Clean House just got married! We love a surprise wedding — or in Niecy’s case, a little micro-wedding safe for the COVID-19 era — but more importantly, the iconic comedic actress also came out, introducing the world to her new wife Jessica Betts.

The actress — whose legal name is Carol Denise — was not publicly known to be queer or even to be dating anyone, so when she dropped a beautiful wedding photo (captured by photographer Robert Ector) on social media on August 31, 2020, titled “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” the world celebrated her surprise nuptials.

Nash’s new wife is singer Jessica Betts and although nobody knew they were a couple, Betts shared this video with Nash all the way back in 2018 when Betts had a small role on Nash’s show Claws.

In the video, Nash sings one of Betts’ songs and the singer-songwriter praised the comic, saying she was “honored and blessed” to be in Nash’s presence. “She’s anointed and appointed. She singin my tune,” Betts continued.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why Nash is wearing a wedding dress (lol), the video was taken on the set of Claws, during a wedding episode where Betts’ had a small role.

Director Ava DuVernay shared a snap from inside the wedding, writing on Instagram Stories, “I love you, friend. It was an honor to witness your wedding to Jess. Wishing you both more happiness than your hearts can hold.”

Oh, and because Nash is amazing and hilarious, she shared another photo with Betts after the wedding and wrote “Plot Twist” with a rainbow emoji.

As Niecy said on Instagram when she announced the marriage, “Love wins.” Congratulations on your nuptials Niecy and Jess!