North West Roasts Kim K’s ‘Different’ Camera Voice Because Kids Are Ruthless

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, imitated her famous mama in the most savage way possible

If you’ve, er, been keeping up with Kim Kardashian for the past decade plus, you’re absolutely familiar with the signature Kardashian vocal fry that many members of the fam seem to use on social media, particularly when showing off promotional goodies they’ve scored on Instagram Stories.

Not everyone’s a fan, though, and even Kim’s nearest and dearest have noticed the reality star’s influencer-inspired voice in her videos on social media. In a since-expired clip on her Instagram Stories from Wednesday, the mom of four can be heard getting annoyed at North, who was nearby playing with her cousin, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope.

In the clips, which were captured by Kardashian fan accounts, North asks her mom, who is in the middle of showing off some beauty swag, “Why do you talk different?” to which Kim replies, “Why do I talk different from what?” The 8-year-old says, “From your videos.”

Kim responded, “From my videos? I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different,” before asking, “Guys do you think I talk different when I talk about contour?”

Penelope agrees with her cousin, which then prompts North to launch into a pitch-perfect imitation of her mom’s signature social media inflection.

“GUUUYYYSSS! So today I got this newww maaaaask and these new bronzers. I got thisss,” she quips, proving that even children of the extremely rich and famous have no problem roasting their parents whenever given the opportunity.

Penelope even sheepishly agrees with North’s imitation, and parents everywhere will certainly relate to both the all-too-real reality of needing to use different voices depending on where you are (you know you have a signature “conference call” voice and a “making a doctor’s appointment” voice) and being ruthlessly roasted by your own kids.

For her part, Kim seemed to take it all in stride, as it’s not even the first time her eldest daughter has publicly called her out on social media. Back in May, Kim was promoting Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, for her 252 million Instagram followers, and North called her right out.

Kim Kardashian shows off her ‘SOUR’ promo package from Olivia Rodrigo saying she listens to “drivers license” “all the time” only to be outed by her daughter North West: “You never listen to it.” pic.twitter.com/6qRqnKJfFZ — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) May 25, 2021

“How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You know I love ‘drivers license,'” Kim gushed at the time, showing off her album promo swag. An off-camera North immediately interjected, “You never listen to it.”

Ah, children. So precious, and always ready and willing to call us out on our shit.