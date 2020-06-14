People Are Tweeting Their Favorite Obama Memories On Trump’s 74th Birthday

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

People are sharing memorable moments online from Obama’s presidency instead of celebrating Trump’s birthday

Apparently, today is Donald Trump’s 74th birthday. For many on social media, however, June 14, 2020 has become the unofficially holiday to celebrate all the best things about former President Barack Obama.

As Trump and his administration celebrate another year on this planet, those who don’t feel like honoring him on his special day decided to get #ObamaDayJune14th trending. The movement was designed to flood social media with images and quotes from the beloved Barack Obama as a reminder of when an actual president ran our country.

As 45 would say: “we’ve done a very good job”… #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/BSKPeG0Lcd — Lizzy (@sapphiresdust) June 14, 2020

Images rolled in of Obama engaging with Americans in only a way he could, reminding all of us of his strength, humility, grace, and compassion:

Sings pretty good 😉#ObamaDayJune14th #BarackObamaDayJune14th @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/0iWQinqSvl — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) June 14, 2020

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been under fire for a myriad of missteps and dangerous messaging after the death of George Floyd and the mishandling of nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality. After briefly addressing Floyd’s death, Trump made a spectacle of himself by tear-gassing and shooting rubber bullets into a crowd of peaceful protests for a photo op in front of a church with a Bible.

Trump’s inability to bring comfort and hope to a country clearly divided was also on display this week as he rolled back patient protections for transgender people in a set of policies designed to impact their health care, education, and employment opportunities.

It makes sense, especially now, that the world is looking for positive images that inspire hope. For many, this is the embodiment of Barack Obama.

Many of the photos being shared are of Obama walking hand-in-hand with fellow Americans while Trump continues to divide the nation with his rhetoric and inflammatory messaging.

Remember when we had a President that could show empathy? Best President Ever. #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/r8rq4bzdwg — Lucy #TrumpsLyingPeopleAreDying❤🐕❤ (@lucynowinAZ) June 14, 2020

Others shared powerful messages Obama gave us during his presidency, including one that said, “I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain. I do have one final ask of you as your president. I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.”

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” – President Barack Obama #ObamaDayJune14th #ObamaAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/156U3m9hEV — José (@yoruguaenusa) June 14, 2020

“I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain. I do have one final ask of you as your president. I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change – but in yours.” —@BarackObama#ObamaDayJune14th 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/KuKCqEeMFY — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎 💖💜💙 𝚀𝙳 𝟿𝟹 (@Lady_Star_Gem) June 14, 2020

#ObamaDayJune14th words of wisdom, hope and compassion from the Best President Ever, President Obama a true leader. pic.twitter.com/Eej4fywPDH — WHEN U 👀 BACK ON YOUR LIFE,R U GOING 2 BE PROUD? (@enviablewoman) June 14, 2020

“#ObamaDayJune14th Today is a special day! Let’s all raise our glasses to an incredible role model, a true leader who knows compassion and the value of human life, a real president, Barack Obama,” one user wrote in their tweet. “Happy birthday to the actual leader of the country,” read another.

Thank you to the President who gave the nation self-respect and moral compass, and who – on a more personal note – gave us our healthcare, our marriage, and a daily reminder of the sort of strength, integrity and decency we should all aspire to. #ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/mULiyPD6nj — Patricia Di Paola (@PatriciaDiPaol3) June 14, 2020

Knowing Trump’s fragile ego, it’s only a matter of time before he responds to #Obamaday with some sort of childish tweet that again shows how out of touch he is with what is happening in the country he is running.