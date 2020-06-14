 #ObamaDay Trends On Twitter On Donald Trump's Birthday

People Are Tweeting Their Favorite Obama Memories On Trump’s 74th Birthday

by June 14, 2020

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

People are sharing memorable moments online from Obama’s presidency instead of celebrating Trump’s birthday

Apparently, today is Donald Trump’s 74th birthday. For many on social media, however, June 14, 2020 has become the unofficially holiday to celebrate all the best things about former President Barack Obama.

As Trump and his administration celebrate another year on this planet, those who don’t feel like honoring him on his special day decided to get #ObamaDayJune14th trending. The movement was designed to flood social media with images and quotes from the beloved Barack Obama as a reminder of when an actual president ran our country.

Images rolled in of Obama engaging with Americans in only a way he could, reminding all of us of his strength, humility, grace, and compassion:

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been under fire for a myriad of missteps and dangerous messaging after  the death of George Floyd and the mishandling of nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality. After briefly addressing Floyd’s death, Trump made a spectacle of himself by tear-gassing and shooting rubber bullets into a crowd of peaceful protests for a photo op in front of a church with a Bible.

Trump’s inability to bring comfort and hope to a country clearly divided was also on display this week as he rolled back patient protections for transgender people in a set of policies designed to impact their health care, education, and employment opportunities.

It makes sense, especially now, that the world is looking for positive images that inspire hope. For many, this is the embodiment of Barack Obama.

Many of the photos being shared are of Obama walking hand-in-hand with fellow Americans while Trump continues to divide the nation with his rhetoric and inflammatory messaging.

Others shared powerful messages Obama gave us during his presidency, including one that said, “I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain.  I do have one final ask of you as your president. I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.”

“#ObamaDayJune14th Today is a special day! Let’s all raise our glasses to an incredible role model, a true leader who knows compassion and the value of human life, a real president, Barack Obama,” one user wrote in their tweet. “Happy birthday to the actual leader of the country,” read another.

Knowing Trump’s fragile ego, it’s only a matter of time before he responds to #Obamaday with some sort of childish tweet that again shows how out of touch he is with what is happening in the country he is running.