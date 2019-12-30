The Details In This ‘The Office’ Inspired Wedding Are Dundie-Worthy

Courtesy of Raeleigh Photography

Fans of The Office can bring Scranton style to their wedding with this theme

The Office just never gets old. No matter how many times we’ve binged the entire series on Netflix, it’s a show we can start over at the beginning again and again. And one of the best things about repeatedly rewatching the series is getting to see Jim and Pam’s love story blossom.

For fans who can’t get enough of The Office and who want a love story like the one Jim and Pam shared, Jessica Palacios of Rae Leigh Photography has the perfect way to celebrate love in Scranton style — and without having to book a destination wedding in Pennsylvania. She created a stylized wedding shoot where the entire theme is Dunder Mifflin, and for a wedding designed around a corporate gig that was supposed to be boring and monotonous, this wedding is surprisingly beautiful.

Just check out these invitations, which are typed out like office memos on official Dunder Mifflin stationary. They perfectly set the tone for what a guest at this soiree should expect.

“The main idea behind this was to let brides know that they can think outside of the box when it comes to planning their wedding,” Palacios told Scary Mommy. “You don’t HAVE to do or decorate like every other bride following the trends. It’s okay to personalize your wedding day and tweak it to your own likes and passions. It makes it so much more fun!”

That attitude shows in the details of this photo shoot. It’s all pretty subtle, with a muted color scheme and some Bohemian touches. But all over are small hints that this is an Office themed affair, like the cake topper that’s a throwback to the birthday party Dwight planned for Kelly.

Along with the cake, guests can dig into cookies, including one that gives a shout to Michael Scott by reading, “That’s what she said.”

The bride’s dress is simple with lace details, definitely a nod to the dress Pam wore in her Niagara ceremony with Jim.

Instead of place cards at tables, guests can find their names on a bulletin board that directs them to which cubicle they belong in. The Office details are very carefully placed all over this wedding.

Instead of confetti, the bride and groom took this adorable shot under a cascade of falling paper. Let’s just hope it was Dunder Mifflin brand.

And there’s this shot, a throwback to the wedding episode when Jim cuts off half his tie after Pam tears her veil.

A nod to the bike Jim uses to get to work at the office each day is just another small touch that makes this wedding shoot such a cute homage to Jim and Pam.

For an Office superfan, this could be the perfect theme. And it just goes to show that a wedding theme can be subtle and all in the details, letting you celebrate your fandom on your special day while still having a truly elegant wedding.