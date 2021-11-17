Olivia Munn Would Rather Leave The ‘Birth Plan’ To Her Doctors

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

During a new interview, Olivia Munn revealed how unprepared she feels for motherhood — and how she’s leaving some things to the pros

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have some big changes coming their way. The couple, who have been dating since earlier this year, are expecting a baby together — Munn’s first child. In a new interview on Ellen, Munn opened up about preparing for first-time motherhood, how much she has to learn, and what things she’s OK just leaving to the professionals.

During the interview, Munn hesitated for several minutes after guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss asked if she and Mulaney were feeling prepared to become parents.

“No, I’m not prepared,” she said, laughing. “A lot comes at me and I don’t really know what to take in.”

Munn went on to say that even the shopping, arguably one of the most fun parts of preparing for a new baby, has thrown her for a loop. She didn’t know what a Snoo was, and added, “I don’t know what it is or why it’s so important,” but has accepted that she needs one. She said she’s also learning other tips and tricks, like to avoid onesies that have a million tiny snaps to close them up. She also said she’s been “test driving” rocking chairs, which sounds like the ultimate cozy fall activity, if you ask us.

Munn was also candid about the fact that she’s open to advice from other people, but there are also some things she just wants her doctor to decide for her.

“I want advice from people, but there’s a lot of questions about, ‘What’s your birth plan?” she said. “My birth plan is to follow what the doctor thinks, and then I have people telling me, ‘Well, you have to have a birth plan so that you don’t just get pushed around by the doctor.’ But I’m like, the doctor is the one who knows how to deliver a baby. I’d rather have their birth plan than my birth plan.”

It’s a relatable stance, TBH. Birth plans are a popular thing, but at the end of the day, is it a bad thing to be “pushed around” by your doctor, a professional who trained for many years to be able to keep you healthy and deliver your baby safely? Munn apparently doesn’t think so, and we can’t argue with her logic there.