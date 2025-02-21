Teenagers are, notoriously, quite expensive. Vacations are also rather expensive. Honestly, everything is feeling a bit pricey these days. So it’s no surprise that a mom is catching flack on TikTok for reacting in shock when her teenage daughter had to use her emergency credit card while away on vacation.

Meredith Masonry, who goes by @thats_inappropriate on TikTok, posted a video to the app detailing her predicament.

Masonry explained that her 16-year-old daughter was going on a long weekend birthday trip with her friends, so her and her husband decided to give her some cash.

“It was $200 in cash for the weekend, food, if she wanted to go buy something while she was there, because it was a four day weekend, and they were looking forward to this for so long,” she said.

Pause. Are we seeing the issue yet? Might $200 seem... a bit short?

It was only a matter of time before the sum became a problem. Masonry said that, only a few hours into the trip, she got an alert that her daughter had charged her and her husband’s credit card. When yet another charge came though, she decided to give her daughter a call.

When Masonry asked her daughter why she had used the card, she explained that she thought the card was meant for food.

“I said, ‘I don't understand what that means,’” Masonry recounted. “‘We gave you $200 for food, for for fun, for for a fantastic time.’”

But her daughter had a different understanding of the situation.

“She goes, ‘Oh, no, food doesn't count in that $200, the $200 was mine,’” Masonry said. “That's what she said. ‘The $200 was mine. The Capital One is for food, because you guys have to pay for my food.’”

“I think every teenager on this on this planet has lost their minds, lost their minds, absolutely lost their f*cking minds,” an exasperated Masonry finished.

Wellll... I’m not so sure about that. $200 for a four day vacation means $50 a day — which seems like barely enough to cover three square meals, never mind “fun” and “a fantastic time,” as Masonry put it.

The vast majority of commenters seemed equally confused by Masonry’s math.

“$200 for 4 days, where did she go, 1994?” one user wrote.

“Is this rage bait?” another asked. “Thinking $200 would cover 12-16 meals and ‘fun’ is preposterous.”

“Alright you take a trip for 4 days with only $200 then,” another user suggested.

Comments on the post have since been disabled.

Look, $200 is nothing to sneeze at — money is money, after all. But, would it reasonably cover an entire four days of fun? Unfortunately, probably not. This teen isn’t ungrateful — what they were asking for was reasonable.