5 Breakfasts In 5 Minutes, aka The Thing That Just Dramatically Improved Your Mornings

Is it just us, or do back-to-school mornings feel like the world’s wildest amateur circus? From being startled awake, either by the alarm or a child at the crack of dawn requesting screen time, to racing around the house scrambling to bathe and brush and clothe everyone, while also somehow packing lunches and tying shoes and zipping backpacks and performing our own basic hygiene routines (if we’re lucky), it’s like we’re walking on a tightrope, juggling ten bowling pins, and trying to tame a pack of feral lions… simultaneously.

It’s no wonder, then, that breakfast — famously the most important meal of the day — is also the one we often put the least amount of effort into (confession: I have handed my children still-frozen toaster waffles as they walked out the door, do not judge me). But it doesn’t have to be this way! Thomas’ is on a mission to help busy moms break free from the breakfast blahs, and these five quick, creative recipes will wake the whole family up to a new world of possibilities.

Sweet & Savory Breakfast Sandwiches

Give a little kick to the ol’ breakfast sammy with Thomas’ Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread! Just toast the slices and fill with your kiddos’ preferred savory flavors (in the interest of speed we recommend quick fried eggs, a slice of packaged cheese, and pre-cooked bacon or an avocado smear. And if you’ve got a raisin-averse child (there’s one in every family), just swap in Thomas’ Cinnamon Swirl Bread to get your sweet-and-savory fix.

PB & B Bagel

We love a bagel with cream cheese, but there’s an even more delicious (and nutritious) way to get your bagel breakfast on, no cooking required! Just toast up a Thomas’ bagel (plain or cinnamon swirl) and top with peanut butter and sliced bananas for a protein- and potassium-packed meal. A dab of honey never hurts, and if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can try it with bacon, just like a certain sideburned rock-and-roll legend reportedly used to like ‘em.

English Muffin Avocado Toasts

Thomas’ is probably best known for being the original Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin, perfect for toasting with melted butter and jelly. But these muffins, much like a morning mom, are expert multitaskers! Try topping your perfectly toaster-crisped English Muffins with mashed avocado for a quick, easy breakfast full of healthy fats, fiber, and essential vitamins. To add flavor, sprinkle nutritional yeast or flaky salt on top. Spice-lovers will appreciate a dash of hot sauce or crushed red pepper.

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

It’s fall, which means everything’s coming up Pumpkin Spice, including Thomas’ breads, muffins, and bagels. For a quick, easy seasonal breakfast, just whisk an egg, a quarter cup of milk, and a dash of cinnamon and/or vanilla extract in a bowl and then soak it up with slices of Thomas’ drool-inducing Pumpkin Spice Swirl Bread. Cook the slices a few minutes per side on a lightly buttered nonstick pan until golden brown and top with maple syrup for a crowd-pleasing, pleasantly pumpkin-y morning meal.

Mini Chocolate Chip Bagels With A Honey-Mascarpone Schmear

OK, yes, this one sounds extremely fancy, but really it’s just a sneaky way to get protein into a child who constantly demands chocolate regardless of the time of day (again, one in every family). Simply toast Thomas’ Chocolatey Chip Mini Bagels and mix a few tablespoons of honey into a tub of fresh, sweet mascarpone cheese (like cream cheese, but even creamier!) for a breakfast that looks and tastes like dessert but fuels active bodies till lunchtime.

All of the above meals can be made in five minutes while you frantically gulp your morning coffee, but if you’ve got more time on your hands, Thomas’ website has a trove of other fun, delicious recipes to shake up your boring meal routine and get the whole family bonding over the most important thing in life (bread, obvi).