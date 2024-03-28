People Are Side-Eyeing An Aggressive Note Left For Park-Goers About A Child's Birthday Party

Birthday parties at a local park seem to be a great way to save money and allow kids to run around without destroying your house. Parents often opt for a park birthday because celebrations these days can cost a pretty penny and very quick get a little over-the-top.

Some towns often allow parents to reserve pavilions or certain areas of the park for a small fee to secure their space.

However, one set of parents had a different idea when it came to staking their claim at a local park, and other park-goers were not having it. Park-goers were stunned after encountering a rude note left by parents having a birthday party at the park for their four-year-old.

According to a recent post in the r/midlyinfuriating subreddit, a set of parents left a threatening note warning other people at the park that if they snagged one of their picnic tables, they would “ruin” their child’s birthday.

The note read: “Reserved for a birthday party. Please respect the space we’ve set aside and do not use our tables. This is for a four-year-old’s party, don’t be the one to mess it up, thank you.”

A fellow park-goer reposted a photo of the note, which was left on one of the benches next to the empty tables. The other issue? The people who wrote the note did not return to the table for four hours!

“Busy public park on a hot Saturday/public holiday weekend. Seems super entitled. The note has been there for four hours, and there is no sign of them. All the other tables are full.”

The OP added that they were also at the park for another birthday party, and they thought getting there early would ensure there was space for all guests.

“Silly me,” they wrote.

“I found it annoying that the note was written aggressively while also depending on other people’s decency to allow them to bend common courtesy. It’s rude and mannerless.”

To no one’s surprise, in an update, the OP shared that the guests of the four-year-old’s party did finally show up (six hours later) with unruly guests and loud music in tow.

Other Reddit users agreed with the OP’s claim of entitlement, with one writing, “As a parent who has gotten up at 5 a.m. and sat at one of these to keep it reserved, please just use the tables! How rude of them!”

“It’s just like people reserving pool chairs at 7 am and not showing up to the pool until 3 pm!” another chimed in.

Someone else claimed, “All public benches are on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The thread did have some users who sympathized with the family, but couldn’t justify the aggressive tone of the note or the complete lack of decency for others.

They wrote, “Yeah, I really want to be on their side, but without a time on the note, the note is just useless. ‘We’re having a birthday party for our four-year-old at noon. Feel free to use this table until then, but please leave it by noon so we can celebrate this special day with our family.’ Something like that.”

Wow, that would have been a way better way to approach the situation!