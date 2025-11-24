A Mom Wants To Know What Happens When "Artsy" Parents Have "Sporty" Kids

It’s pretty common to hear about athletic parents who grew up playing three sports giving birth to kids who couldn’t care less about sticks and balls. Suddenly, jock parents find themselves with a kid who loves reading, theater, or art — and they have to pivot from imagining cheer them on in the stands to imagining being at an art opening, a play, a reading, or a First Friday.

But what about the other way around?

A new mom with an infant has a good question for parents with older kids: what happens if you’re an artsy creative type, but you give birth to a tiny jock?

Here’s what user @maybebaby2901 had to say in Reddit’s Parenting forum:

“I always read and hear about sporty couples who will have an artistic non sporty kid who isn’t outdoorsy/sporty or care for activities of that nature at all and prefers to read/write/draw and stay indoors,” she begins. “But, does it ever happen the other way around? Are there parents out there who are like an English professor and a painter who are then forced to wake up at 5 am to take their kid to rowing club, soccer and lacrosse. Are you an indoor cat being forced to be out and about by your child. Tell me about it I am super curious.”

And parents sure did respond — with really lovely answers.

“I’m a CPA and my husband is an engineer,” one woman wrote. “My daughter starred several times in the school play. Her personality is totally different from ours. She’s like the person I was too afraid to be.”

Wow — love how this mom put such a meaningful and lovely spin on her daughter not exactly sharing her personality of interests.

“My wife and I met at engineering school and are both homebodies,” another parent wrote. “Our son is a highly competitive athlete in 2 sports that has us traveling most weekends. Honestly it's been great for my personal growth and development. But more importantly I think it's good for my kids to see us out and interacting and connecting with other people.”

Again, what a positive response to something that could have been met with negativity!

“My wife is a principal, I’m a newspaper editor. We’re pretty brainy folks,” another wrote. “We unleashed a daughter on the world who played every sport on earth like her opponents shot her dog, and eventually joined the National Guard. She’s a beast. She’s 5-foot-nothing but she’s fearless. It’s been fun!”

Understanding that your kids are not YOU and are not alive to follow YOUR dreams was another theme seen again and again in the comments.

“I excelled in school at the most challenging level of every academic subject, another mom wrote. “I was in book club and poetry club in school. And I was always picked last in gym glass. My daughter is (jokingly) allergic to every book that isn't a graphic novel and she loves sports. She hasn't committed to one yet, so we do a steady rotation of soccer, basketball, softball, and horseback riding. It's been...interesting. I Google the terminology each season so I can try to pretend to know what's going on. I want to be supportive of her talents, even though we don't share the same interests. Her life is hers to live, not for me to live my unrealized childhood dreams through her.”

A number of people also just gently pushed back against categorizing people so neatly.

“Neither my husband nor I are sports people,” one such person wrote. “My preferred hobbies are craft/puzzle based. My husband likes music. I wouldn't call us ‘intellectual’ as much as ‘alternative/creative.’ All three of our kids are intense athletes. We've learned to love soccer and even have season passes to our local pro team. We support our daughter's love of wrestling although I personally don't understand it. They're also gifted students and intellectual. My youngest kid loves geography and soccer equally. I just don't really buy into the idea that people can be so easily classified.”

The original poster loved the responses.

“I posted this whilst up for a breastfeeding session with my 3 month old at midnight in Australia and passed out,” she updated. “Now I am reading the responses at 5 am breastfeeding again lol. As interesting as I anticipated! You are all wonderful supportive parents!”

It seems like whether you are jocks getting used to your creative soul, or whether you are artists raising the next Messi, it can be hard but ultimately rewarding to change expectations and keep supporting your beloved (but different) kid.