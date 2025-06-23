Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About The Realities Of Potty Training, Nostalgia & Parenting Advice

Ashley Tisdale is one busy mom of two. The actress, singer, and business owner — she launched Frenshe in 2020 — has a lot going on, but she seems to be handling it all just fine. Her older daughter, Jupiter, is 4, and her younger daughter, Emerson, will be 1 in the fall. So it made perfect sense, then, that she’s partnered with CoCoMelon for their potty training initiative. Scary Mommy got the chance to quickly catch up with the High School Musical star ahead of a potty training party — yes, you read that right! — on Saturday.

Scary Mommy: What did you learn about potty training Jupiter that you’ll use with Emerson?

Ashley Tisdale: With Jupiter, I learned that timing and temperament matter more than following a really rigid timeline. I went into potty training with a plan, but I realized that kids have their own plan. You can't rush them or create a high-pressure environment. What worked for us was letting go of pressure, staying consistent, and making it feel like a fun team effort. I also realized that potty accidents aren't setbacks; they're just part of the learning process.

SM: You’re partnering with CoCoMelon, so I assume you watch a lot of it in your house. What are some fave moments?

AT: I smiled when I watched one of the newer videos, “B.I.N.G.O.” It's super cute — JJ gets a new puppy who romps around in a mud puddle, and of course JJ gets in the mud, too. It reminded me that for kids, getting messy is sometimes how they have the most fun.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SM: You probably live in a big song household. What are some family favorites?

AT: My husband is a composer, so we are definitely a house full of sound. Chris is usually working on a piece of music, I'm humming (sometimes without realizing it), and Jupiter loves to put on little concerts for all of us. The girls listen to a lot of music from kids' shows like CoCoMelon, but we also play "grown-up" music for them. I really enjoy the fact that my 4-year-old is into the Ramones.

SM: What about kids’ books? What have been some faves of late?

AT: I love the Pigeon series by Mo Willems. Every kid I know likes to say no to the Pigeon, and you've got to admire the Pigeon's persistence. And then there's The Monster Parade, which talks about the more difficult emotions we can have and the way they come and go, but never stay for good. It does a nice job of helping kids understand their feelings.

SM: What are some of your favorite quick get-out-the-door beauty tips for busy moms?

AT: I keep things pretty simple. Tinted sunscreen and a good brow gel can go a long way. I like a lip/cheek cream because it's so easy and fast. Dry shampoo is obviously the MVP. I'm also a fan of applying a hair mask and putting my hair back in a sleek bun while I'm running errands.

SM: Have you gotten any favorite parenting pearls of wisdom you’d like to share?

AT: Someone once told me, “If everyone’s fed and mostly dressed, you’re doing great.” I’ve really taken that to heart. The best wisdom I’ve gotten is to let go of the idea of doing it "right" and focus on doing it with love. Oh, and never underestimate the power of a well-timed snack. For them or for you.

SM: High School Musical was such a moment that people are now nostalgic for. What are you nostalgic about from that whole experience?

AT: I’ll always be grateful for that chapter of my life. It opened a lot of doors for me, and I have a lot of fondness for Sharpay. Looking back, I guess I'm nostalgic about how young and open I was. I had a sense of possibility, and I was excited to jump into something totally new without overthinking it. These days, I try to hold onto that same openness, just in a different season of life — with my kids, with work, with everything. So while making HSM was special and unique, I think the mindset is what sticks with me most.

SM: You’re very into interior design. What’s something you think every mom should have in their home that’s theirs alone?

AT: A door! You need a door that closes and something behind it that’s just for YOU. Whether it’s a shelf of books, your skincare, a candle you light to de-stress, or a five-minute break from it all — it doesn’t matter. Just something that allows you to check in with yourself, by yourself, even if it's just for a moment.