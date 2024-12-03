The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, right? It’s a time that feels cozy and warm and inherently happy. Hopeful, even. It kind of makes you wish you could imbue your kid with all of those comforting qualities. And hey, maybe you can — choosing a baby name that evokes a classic holiday movie is a fantastic way to spread joy every time you speak your child’s name.

Some classic holiday movies are sweet. Others are downright silly. But they all make us smile. Collectively, they make up some of the magic that defines this time of year. So, pick a name from your favorite holiday flick or take your inspiration from our favorites; either way, nodding to a classic holiday movie with your kid’s name is bound to add a bit of merriment to everyone who hears it.

01 Zuzu Many Americans first heard this unusual name in It's a Wonderful Life. In the classic holiday movie, Zuzu (short for Susannah) is the little girl who famously says, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." The name is full of spunk and personality. Zuzu means "sweet" in Yiddish, "lily" in Chzech, and "little pearl" in Chinese. It's also used as a term of endearment in Brazil. If you prefer something a bit more traditional, you could go with Susie — still short for Susannah, and a little nod to another holiday classic, Elf (more on that in a minute).

02 Marley In Home Alone, Marley is the misunderstood old man next door who was wrongly accused of being "the South Bend Shovel Slayer." By the movie's end, we learn that Marley is a good person who isn't always perfect (#relatable). He becomes an unlikely hero by saving Kevin from the bandits and reminding him, "How you feel about your family is a complicated thing. Deep down, you'll always love them" — even if they accidentally leave you behind at Christmastime. It's a strong name that evokes the unbreakable bond of family ties and, bonus, calls back to another classic Christmas movie character: Jacob Marley in A Christmas Carol.

03 Jovie Joive means "jovial" or "joyful," which makes it the perfect name to conjure holiday bliss. It's also the name of the beautiful department store worker with an angelic singing voice who befriends the befuddled Buddy in Elf. Similar names include Joy, Josie, and Joni.

04 Lou Cindy Lou Who is the pigtailed star of several movie adaptations of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. Naming a child Lou is a lovely homage to the little girl who helped us all realize the holidays are about spending time with the ones you love, even if there aren’t any gifts. Lou, which means "renowned warrior," can also be a nickname for Louis, Louisa, Luna, or Lucita.

05 Calvin What could be worse than knocking Stata Claus off your roof on Christmas Eve? In The Santa Clause, workaholic Scott Calvin does just that to the horror of his young son. After this mishap, Calvin reluctantly dons Santa's suit and takes over all of St. Nick's official duties, eventually learning to embrace his new role and bringing joy to children everywhere. So, Calvin is a name worthy of a child who can fill very big shoes and is open to opportunities in the unlikeliest of places.

06 Natalie In Miracle on 34th Street, young Susan Walker lives a tough life with no room for magic or wonder. She doesn't believe that Santa Claus is real... until she meets him for herself. Natalie Wood plays the young girl to perfection, and her festive name means "born on Christmas Day." Walker is another solid option to evoke the magic of the holiday.

07 Clark The name Clark immediately brings to mind the lovable Clark Griswald from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Nobody loves Christmas more than Clark, and he doesn't let anything, or anyone, get in the way of his meticulously planned holiday. Clark, which means "scribe" or "scholar," is a fantastic name for a child who won't let anything interfere with their joy.

08 Dolly In Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a red-headed rag doll named Dolly is marooned in the Land of Misfit Toys. Dolly is a minor character, but her adorable name reminds us there is a place for everyone.

09 Betina The Muppet Christmas Carol is a universally beloved movie in which Betina and Belinda Cratchit are Tiny Tim’s sisters. They bear a close resemblance to Miss Piggy and don’t seem to mind that their mother can’t always tell them apart. Betty is a cute nickname for the more formal Betina, which means "God is my oath." If that’s not your style, consider Belinda.

10 Belle Belle may not be the most well-known character from A Christmas Carol, but she plays an important role. In the classic story, Belle breaks off an engagement with Ebenezer Scrooge because he is obsessed with money. Later, Scrooge realizes he could have had a beautiful life with Belle but chose money over love and happiness. Belle fittingly means “beautiful” and is a fantastic name for a child who knows their worth and isn’t willing to settle.

11 Parker The Parker family is at the center of the classic movie A Christmas Story. Borrowing from their last name, the gender-neutral pick Parker — which means "park keeper" — is a terrific way to recall the antics of this 1940s-era family. It’s a timeless name that invokes a timeless film.

Which classic Christmas movie name stands out to you the most?