Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite presidential #GirlDad, who’s delivered some serious pearls of wisdom.
Former president Barack Obama is more than a political figure; he’s also a dad to Malia and Sasha — first and foremost if you ask him! So, to ring in his 61st birthday, enjoy these 10 super cute pics of Obama and his daughters paired with some of his most inspirational quotes about fatherhood.
SERGEI GUNEYEV/AFP/Getty Images
As fathers, we need to be involved in our children’s lives not just when it’s convenient or easy, and not just when they’re doing well — but when it’s difficult and thankless, and they’re struggling. That is when they need us most.
ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis Historical/Getty Images