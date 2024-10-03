20 Slam Dunk Basketball-Inspired Names For Your Future Baller

What’s in a name? A lot of pressure if you ask many parents to be. Choosing a name for a developing human you have yet to meet can feel like a tall task. Naming a child after a family member can be quite an honor, but you may have been there and done that. Or, you may not want them to have to ask, “Which one?” at family gatherings for years to come.

But if family get-togethers often include pick-up basketball games or gathering around the ‘tube to watch Caitlin Clark tear it up, consider a hoops-inspired name. It’s a way to honor a cherished family activity — perhaps memories of pretending to be Michael Jordan in the waning seconds of a championship game — without actually naming the child after a specific loved one. And if your love of basketball is something that makes you distinct from your family? That’s a score, too. It’s a way to honor something you love and someone you admire, which counts for a whole lot.

With the NBA season about to tip off and WNBA ratings way up, there’s no shortage of options for babies of any sex and families of all fan affiliations. These basketball names are hoop (fans’) dreams come true.

Caitlin The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and first-round draft pick has made women’s basketball appointment viewing (finally) since her All-American collegiate career at Iowa. Her fan base travels well — Indiana Fever games drew millions of eyeballs during Clark’s first go around the league. The name isn’t as ground-breaking as the star. However, it’s not that common when spelled “Caitlin,” falling outside the top 1,000 girls’ baby names in the Social Security Administration’s rankings for 2023.

Clark There’s no reason you can’t honor Caitlin Clark if you have a baby boy. Her last name makes that one a cinch. The name Clark is derived from the Latin word clericus, which translates to “scribe” or “scholar.”

Jewell Jewell Loyd was the 2015 No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft and stars at guard for the Seattle Storm. This name might also resonate if you’re a fan of shiny gems and jewels (though peep the extra “L,” which you can take or leave when signing the birth certificate.)

James LeBron James went from high school phenom to NBA first-round pick. Next stop (after he’s done playing on the Lakers alongside his son, Bronny)? The Hall of Fame. Or, you could choose this name for a man already in the HOF: James Worthy, who won an NCAA championship with Michael Jordan at UNC and three NBA rings with the Lakers. He earned the nickname “Big Game James” for his penchant for stepping up in playoff situations. It was the fourth most popular boy baby name in the Social Security Administration’s 2023 ratings, so it may not be the best fit if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind pick.

Rebecca Becky Hammon (real first name: Rebecca) chipped away at the glass ceiling as an assistant coach of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, becoming only the second woman to hold such a post. Hammon also made history on Dec. 30, 2020, when she became the league’s first-ever female acting head coach when head coach Greg Popovich was ejected. Hammon has since gone on to win a WNBA title as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. Rebecca Lobo, a UConn star and the New York Liberty’s first center, is another barrier-breaking hoopster to sport this name, so this moniker is truly one for a future pioneer.

Stewart This baby boy is a great way to honor one of the WNBA’s brightest stars, Breanna Stewart, who also earned an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the Summer Games. The name has Scottish roots and means “steward.”

Sabrina While pop-culture aficionados may assume you named your little girl after the Teenage Witch or Sabrina Carpenter, you’ll likely make no secret that Sabrina Ionescu inspires her moniker. The New York Liberty guard and former Oregon Duck is considered one of the GOATs of college basketball and is in the midst of an All-Star WNBA career.

Kobe According to one analysis, babies named Kobe surged 201% in 2020 after Kobe Bryant, who spent his 20-year career entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers (after being drafted by the Charlotte Hornets), tragically died in a helicopter accident with his daughter, Gigi. Bryant was named after the Japanese beef, but the moniker translates into “turtle” in Swahili. (Turtles look different than the Black Mamba, a nickname Bryant used during his career, don’t they?).

Ace You don’t have to name your little one after an actual player. This name is inspired by the Las Vegas Aces, the 2022 and ‘23 WNBA champions. For people who can’t decide between baseball and basketball (and it’s so hard in the spring and fall, isn’t it?), this one is versatile: Aces are also star pitches.

Wilson Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces center, also nabbed an NCAA title as a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks. She was selected first in the WNBA draft by the Aces in 2018 and has clearly lived up to the hype. As for baby names, Wilson is also a unique alternative to more common names like William, which ranked 10th on the Social Security Administration’s 2023 list (Wilson was all the way down at No. 670).

Jackie This one honors another first-round draft pick turned Las Vegas Ace star, Jackie Young. The former Notre Dame star and 2019 No. 1 selection nabbed a gold medal in the 5x5 even at the 2024 Olympics. The name is gender-neutral. However, in Young’s case, it’s short for Jacquelyn, a version of the old French name Jacques that means “supplanter.”

Birdie Considered one of the best ever to do it, Sue Bird won four WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm, where she spent her whole WNBA career. She also led UConn to a pair of NCAA titles and won five Olympic golds. This nickname-y alternative to the legend’s last name means, not surprisingly, “bird.”

Diana Bird’s Olympic and UConn teammate and sometimes-broadcasting partner Diana Taurasi also makes a strong case for GOAT with six Olympic medals, three NCAA crowns, and three WNBA titles. She is also the league’s all-time leading scorer. The name broke the top 100 in the U.S. in the 1980s following Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles and was the 228th most popular girls’ name in 2023.

Niko A low-key way to honor the Denver Nuggets champion Nikola Jokic, who was once a second (yes second) round draft pick in 2014. His nickname may be “The Joker,” but the translation for the Serbian native’s name is more fitting: “victor of the people.” The gender-neutral Niko or more feminine Nicole both carry the same meaning.

Cheryl/Sheryl Go old school by choosing a name that honors one of the early greats in women's basketball, Cheryl Miller. A two-time NCAA champion, Miller was a star in high school, setting California high school state records for single-season (1,156, and career (3,405) points. She also won two NCAA championships and has since produced a standout broadcasting career. Bonus: It nods to another WNBA icon, Sheryl Swoopes. The name is French and means "beloved" or "darling."

Jordan We don’t have to explain this one, do we? His Airness would probably take it personally.

Jayson An alternative way to spell Jason, this name is perfect for Celtics fans who are still glowing from Jayson Tatum’s role in leading one of the league’s most decorated franchises to another title in 2024. Jason means “healer” in Greek, and Tatum was certainly a “healer” for Celts fans smarting from a 16-year drought between rings.

Kevin Your little one can share a classic name with star Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist. While the name is common, it's not exactly as popular as Noah. It came in at No. 186 on the Social Security Administration's list for 2023, so it's "unique" without prompting double takes. The Irish name has sweet meanings you might already know will ring true for your child: "handsome" or "beloved birth."

Luka This one is a sweet twist on Luke that is slightly less popular (Luke was No. 31 in 2023, and Luka clocked in at No. 95). From a basketball perspective, it’s inspired by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks guard and one of the best contemporary players. Doncic holds the nickname “Luka Magic,” and this gender-neutral moniker can also be short for a little girl named “Luciana.”

West or Weston This one is inspired by Jerry West, the former Laker player and executive who inspired the NBA logo (hence his nickname, “The Logo”). West died in 2024, but his legacy lives on as he helped shape the league as we know it. The name can work for babies of any gender.

Whether you’re nodding to one of the WNBA’s current sensations or an NBA Hall of Famer, you can’t really go wrong with a basketball-inspired baby name.