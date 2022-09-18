You might have seen this bag pop up while scrolling social media. It’s gone viral for its ability to expand and hold so. many. things. This large carry-on bag has a pocket for toiletries that’s waterproof in case something spills (or use that wet pocket for soiled onesies or bibs). There’s also room for a laptop and a lot of clothes. We love all the pretty pastel colors making it hard to choose just one. The detachable shoulder strap is long so it won’t constantly fall, but you can also carry it as a tote or use the back luggage sleeve and roll it on top of your suitcase. There are also options with an included toiletry bag for a cute matching set.

Writer Praise: "I love this big because I carry a lot of stuff while traveling with my kids. Even if I don't start out with a lot, I always end up with other people's snacks, clothes, etc., and this bag can handle it all. I use the wet pocket for toiletries or messes that I can't dispose of right away, and have thrown it in the washing machine several times. It's also easy to spot clean, which I love. I actually own the bag in pink and black because I wanted one for work, too." - Bethany Braun-Silva, Scary Mommy Writer

Available Styles: 22 | Available Sizes: 21.65 x 7.09 x 10.63 inches |Material: Water-Resistant Nylon | Machine Washable: Yes