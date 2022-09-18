Shopping
The 10 Best Carry-On Bags For Moms — For Making One Thing Easier On Travel Day
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Scary Mommy / Amazon
It’s no secret that moms carry around a lot of stuff. And when traveling with the family, that stuff multiplies seemingly infinitely. That’s why you need a good carry-on bag, and the best carry-on bags for moms are practical with pockets for things like bottles, diapers, and wipes, as well as personal items like makeup, a wallet, and possibly a laptop.
When shopping for a carry-on bag, here are a few things to consider:
- Size: Carry-on bags must meet size requirements from the airlines. The standard domestic carry-on luggage size is 22 x 14 x 9 inches, but international and regional airline requirements may vary. It’s always best to check the policies of the airline you’re flying so there are no surprises at the airport.
- Weight & Care: Because you will likely be stuffing your carry-on bag to the max, you want a bag that isn’t going to add more weight to the equation. When possible, opt for lightweight nylon or polyester that have the added benefit of being easy to clean. (For your convenience, we’ve noted which bags below are machine washable.) That said, if you’re pining for a different aesthetic, a vegan leather or canvas option will be both affordable and sustainable.
- Price: We’ve included carry-on bags that range in price on the list below to help you make an informed choice about what you’re willing to spend. There are plenty of affordable bags that are durable, but generally speaking, you get what you pay for.
Ahead, you’ll find the best carry-on bags for any kind of mom — and any travel itinerary.