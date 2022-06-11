What’s one thing most moms never leave the house without? After kids and cell phones, it’s gotta be our bags (or purse, backpack, diaper bag, etc.). Everything that’s needed to accomplish our days outside of the house lives inside of our purses — wallet, keys, lip balm, snacks, kid’s toys, and more. And there’s no worse purse pet peeve than when it repeatedly slides off your shoulder, making the crossbody bag a mom favorite. With so many designs to choose from, we’ve curated a list of the best crossbody bags for moms, for everyday errands, traveling abroad, and everything in between, to help you find the right one for the job.

These days, there’s a crossbody bag to meet every need, problem, and style — including features like RFID-blocking tech, slash-proof straps, and even convincing faux leather. So whether you’re looking to keep your credit card info safe or do right by animals by choosing cruelty-free, vegan leather, read on to find your next favorite crossbody bag.

You also have options when it comes to size, from bucket totes for maximum storage to compact wristlets that double as crossbody purses for when all you really need is your phone and credit card. But since size isn’t always a true indicator of storage, we’ve made sure to note the total number of pockets that each offering below has, so you know just how many stray crayons, pacifiers, and Goldfish crackers you can fit in when you need to get out the door fast.

With all that in mind, it’s time to shop for the best crossbody bags for moms — there’s one for every budget and they’re all conveniently on Amazon.

01 The Best Bucket-Style Crossbody Bag Amazon BROMEN Vegan Leather Bucket Crossbody Purse $65 See On Amazon Here’s a bucket-style bag that’s as stylish as it is functional. Available in over twenty colors, and featuring wide, uniquely-patterned straps and a roomy single compartment, this vegan leather bag is designed to carry a lot, while still being fashion-forward. It’s large enough to fit a tablet or laptop, plus other daily essentials. There’s a zip pocket and two slip pockets inside, as well as two exterior pockets. Because you might fall in love and buy more than one, the interchangeable straps will allow you to easily change up the look. Helpful Review: “Gorgeous purse. Lots of room & pockets. Well made. Love the cute colorful strap. A good value for the money!” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 6 | Available Colors: 25

02 The Best Luxury Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Radley London Multi-Compartment Leather Bag $146 See On Amazon This leather crossbody bag features soft, pebbled genuine leather, an adjustable wide strap for versatility and comfort, and three main compartments to house all of your stuff. It’s a luxurious bag that won’t leave you with sticker shock. The secure zipper and magnetic closures make it practical for carrying your wallet and tech, but the signature metal Radley Scottie dog charm adds a playful touch. Helpful Review: “As usual, this Radley bag is made with a beautiful leather with a nice finish. The wide shoulder strap stays firmly on the shoulder or cross body. Many large and small pockets for easy organization. The large button magnet closers keep everything secure — no dumping everything on the floor with a sudden stop! This my fifth Radley bag . . . my favorites.” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 3 | Available Colors: 7

03 The Best Crossbody Bag On A Budget Amazon SG SUGU Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag $17 See On Amazon The fluttering tassels on this lightweight medium crossbody bag elevate this bag from ordinary to chic — and for a price that can’t be beat. It may not be the bag to carry your whole life in, but the striped fabric interior and side pockets promise to hold things like a small wallet, hair comb, keys, sunglasses, a few makeup accessories, and the all-important cell phone. Pair it with your kiddo’s diaper bag and all your bases are covered. Helpful Review: “I just got this purse yesterday, but I already like how roomy it is. There's an open pocket inside for your phone, and a zippered one also (my phone fits in both). There's also the zippered pocket on the outside. I love the striped interior. The purse has kind of a soft feeling type of leather, and it's comfortable to wear. I usually lean towards stiff purses that retain their shape, but this purse might end up being my main bag. The strap is adjustable.” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 3 | Available Colors: 34

04 The Best Canvas Tote Crossbody Bag Amazon Lily Queen Tote Crossbody Bag $22 See On Amazon Super spacious and versatile, Lily Queen’s tote crossbody bag can go from work to the gym or beach and can even be washed by hand, saving money on the cost of professional handbag cleaning services. It can be carried by hand by its two sturdy handles, in addition to on or across the shoulders by its wide, adjustable, and breathable cotton strap. There’s a main compartment that zips closed, an interior side pocket, and two small side pockets — the perfect bag for everyday. Helpful Review: “I needed a new bag that was big enough for all my "junk" but not too big for it all to get lost in. This bag is perfect. It has two outside pockets, one for sunglasses and one for my phone. There is one pocket inside for paperwork, i wish this was a little bigger. The strap is long enough for crossbody and the handle is perfect to grab quickly out of the car. Well worth the price.” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 4 | Available Colors: 8

05 The Best Wristlet Crossbody Bag Amazon Befen Leather Wallet/Wristlet Crossbody Bag $25 See On Amazon Befen’s leather wristlet crossbody bag is the perfect purse for carrying the essentials. The interior pocket has six credit card slots, plus a separate one just for cash. The long crossbody strap adjusts up to 55 inches for ease of wear. But what’s extra special about this cute bag is the vibrant color options and the fact that it can even be used as a clutch for ultimate versatility. Helpful Review: “So fed up carrying hand bags big enough for a weekend away - this bag is ideal - holds money, cards, lipstick, tissues and my phone. It is so neat and can be used with the long cross body/shoulder strap or wrist strap which I like for evenings. Lovely quality and I think excellent value for money. Perfect.” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 4 | Available Colors: 40

06 The Best Trendy Crossbody Bag Amazon Wangwang Small Crossbody Bag $19 See On Amazon Reminiscent of the tiny backpack purses from the ‘90s (that are still trending today), this multi-functional crossbody bag featuring three zip compartments can also be worn as a shoulder bag or carried as a handbag by removing the shoulder strap. The metal details, including a trendy insect logo, pop against the sleek faux leather. Not your mom’s bag, but definitely a must-have bag for all the fashion-forward mamas. Helpful Review: “I have been receiving so many compliments! This bag, is small but can carry all my essentials, I bought it for work because I didn't want to wear my fancy purses, but this is a great buy, it fits my phone, cards, money make up even a small notepad and pen. It has 3 compartments and a small opening for your head phones. It looks cute yet elegant. I didn't even notice the material! The strap can be adjusted to your height and it can be removed to keep the purse as a hand bag! Totally worth it, I will be getting more!” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 3 | Available Colors: 44

07 The Best Nylon Crossbody Bag Amazon Baggallini Criss Cross Crossbody Bag $68 See On Amazon Baggallini was founded in the ‘90s by two females looking for a lightweight and well-organized bag option for their travels. Today, it’s still a favorite of women everywhere for the same reasons. Baggalllini’s crossbody bag is made out of a durable nylon fabric that can be spot cleaned or machine washed, and it even has RFID protection for peace of mind while traveling. The multiple compartments make staying organized a breeze — whether you’re carrying your own essentials, your kiddo’s must-haves, or both. Helpful Review: “I am very picky about finding a purse that looks good, is durable, and holds exactly what I need. This is it! It has an easy to access opening on the top for my iPhone 6 Plus phone, can hold everything that is currently in my wallet, and looks great!” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 7 | Available Colors: 9

08 The Best Crossbody Phone Purse Amazon S-ZONE Crossbody Phone Bag $25 See On Amazon This faux leather crossbody bag is designed to make carrying your phone-keys-wallet as effortless as possible. It can hold an iPhone 13 Pro Max or Galaxy S21, and it also has RFID-blocking technology to prevent digital theft from happening, keeping your financial info safe. In addition to holding your credit cards and phone, the compact configuration allows space for a few other small items. Helpful Review: “I love the color of this cross-body bag. It's a very elegant and stylish blue. I like the strap that comes with it and the fact that it holds my phone. I currently have a galaxy S7 and it fits perfectly. I am able to store all my cards and cash. There's a side zipper for loose change. It's a really great product!” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 2 | Available Colors: 21

09 The Best Artsy-Chic Crossbody Bag Amazon Sakroots Artist Circle Crossbody Bag $55 See On Amazon This artistic crossbody bag, made with PETA-approved and recycled materials, has all the eclectic vibes. The functional design comes with multiple pockets and the water- and stain-resistant coated cotton canvas exterior makes this bag perfect for moms looking for something that can stand up to those adorable, but messy, kid hands that always seem to be digging through stuff. Helpful Review: “Lightweight and attractive with a wipe-clean, water resistant exterior made from recycled, vegan materials that, given my experience with previous Sakroots products, far outlast leather counterparts. Well designed with just the right amount of exterior and interior pockets to keep odds and ends neatly stowed and organized. Easily fits a big wallet, iPhone, keys, lip balm, etc, but not so huge that you’ll be tempted to overstuff it and have to dig through some huge bucket searching for half your life.” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 7 | Available Colors: 12

10 The Most Versatile Crossbody Bag Amazon Vera Bradley Crossbody Sling Backpack $50 See On Amazon You can’t get much more multi-purpose than with this Vera Bradley bag. Not only can it be worn as a crossbody, but it also doubles as a small backpack, and even a fanny pack. It features multiple pockets for all your stuff, including a large back zip pocket for valuables, and the sustainable fabric is lightweight, yet durable. Helpful Review: “I’ve been trying to find a bag for a while that’s convertible for those times whenever you’re out with your children and you need to have a free hand for both kids. Sometimes I found that even with my traditional backpack I still had an arm that wasn’t free. This one however takes the cake! It’s small and convertible and it’s super nice for a travel or just those moments when you don’t want to feel like a pack animal! I one of those moms that doesn’t carry a lot of stuff so the fact that I can fit a small wallet plus one diaper and a small bag of wipes is all that I need!” Number of Pockets (including main compartment): 3 | Available Colors: 9