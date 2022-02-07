Giving your child a mobile phone is one of the great conundrums of modern parenthood. Is it really necessary? (Sort of.) When should they have one? (Debatable). What is the best phone for kids? (Depends on how old they are, and how neurotic you are). What should their first cell phone be? (There are way too many options.) And also, more screen time? Ugh.

The screen portion is actually optional in kids’ cell phones, as it turns out. There are plenty of cheap cell phones for kids in basic styles available that function mostly as emergency cell phones for kids, rather than as another expensive tech device that turns them into phone zombies (and affect their brain development). And being able to keep in touch with your child–and potentially locate him or her at any given moment with GPS–is pretty priceless, as far as peace of mind goes. Whether you purchase a smartphone, a prepaid phone, or a phone with no internet at all (like the classic Firefly cell phone), it’s all about what you’re comfortable with, what you want to spend, and the level of freedom and sophistication your kiddo is ready for.

The options for 2022 range from durable, kid-proof cell phone/smart watch combos to ultra-basic, old-school models to more advanced smartphones. You can choose a cell phone with limited numbers to call, a prepaid phone, a screenless walkie talkie-style alternative, or one with ‘the works’ like video, internet, and more (like the infamous iPhone or iPod Touch). Perhaps best of all, most offer some sort of location tracking–because giving your kid freedom is important, but also terrifying.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best cell phones for kids in 2022. No matter your price range or parenting style, there’s a pick here that will keep everyone happy.

Best Emergency Phones

Limited Cell Phone For Kids

Smart Phones For Preteens

Smartwatch Cell Phone Combos

Smart Phones For Young Kids

