The Best Walkie Talkies For Your Spy Kids

The best walkie talkies for kids on the market are your answer for when your little one asks for a cell phone. Seriously! Walkie talkies can keep your kids connected with their friends, with their siblings, and especially with you, even when they’re just hiding out in their bedrooms. What’s even cooler about walkie talkies, though, is that if your child is off at a friend’s house within just a couple miles, many of these radios can reach that far. That means your kid can let you know they’re going to be late for dinner because they’re still very busy playing games like Disney characters on a top-secret mission with their friends down the street. Best of all — no monthly bill!

With walkie talkies, your kids can get many of the vibes of having a fancy device when in actuality, it’s a durable little radio they can hang around their necks or clip on their pants. These radios are also an excellent idea if you’re an outdoorsy family. If the whole family is equipped with a radio, you can feel a little more comfortable going hiking or camping, because everyone will be connected. If you get separated — whether intentionally or not — having these walkie talkies could be key to keeping everyone safe. We’ve chosen walkie talkie sets that are easy for kids to use exactly for that reason.

Best Walkie Talkies for Kids

2 Way Radio Walkie Talkies The Buturu 2 Way Radio Walkie Talkies come in a pack of three so no one feels left out. You’ll get one pink, blue, and yellow radio in the pack, so everyone knows whose is whose! The radios work up to three miles away, which means your kids can give the other ones to their friends in the neighborhood so they can keep in touch even when they can’t see each other. The radios have 22 available channels and use an easy push-to-talk function. Parents on Amazon are fond of these radios, not just for the price, but for the function. One reviewer said she loves that this walkie talkie allows her kid to tell her where they are without having to run home and back. $29.97 AT AMAZON

4-Mile Range Two Way Radios What we really love about these 4-Mile Range Two Way Radios is that they have a built-in flashlight. Now when your kids are out sleuthing where they’re not supposed to be, they’ll have a flashlight handy for when they inevitably need it. The flashlight is also useful for when they’re chatting with their friends after lights-out. The radios work up to four miles away and are extra durable. And when we say they really work from far away, we mean they really work — even the Amazon reviews are saying so! $26.99 AT AMAZON

Walkie Talkies for Kids This set of Walkie Talkies for Kids says that they’re so easy to set up that your children can do it themselves. Less work for parents is always a plus! They come in four color options, but the red is the most fun. They’re battery-operated and can be used hands free, making them perfect for all your kids. They have over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, many of which are raving. One parent even uses the walkie talkies with their 5-year-old — they’re that simple! $21.99 AT AMAZON

Obuby Toys Walkie Talkies for Kids How cute are these colorful Obuby Toys Walkie Talkies for Kids? They come in a variety of bright colors that your kids are sure to love. What we really love about this set is that it’s waterproof. They have a three-kilometer range, so your kids can keep in touch with their friends in the neighborhood. These are also touted as having really clear sound, and reviewers agree! $31.99 AT AMAZON

Rechargeable Walkie Talkies

Rechargeable Walkie Talkie Say goodbye to constantly needing new batteries, because these Rechargeable Walkie Talkies use rechargeable ones. The multicolor four-pack of radios is totally rechargeable as long as your little ones remember to actually charge them. The long-range walkie talkies are great for outdoor use and can even be charged in the car during weekend getaways with the whole family. These walkie talkies are also durable — one Amazon reviewer noted that one of their kids dropped it numerous times and it never damaged it. $55.24 AT AMAZON

Retevis RT-602 Walkie Talkies for Kids The Retevis RT-602 Walkie Talkies for Kids come with rechargeable batteries and a docking station to keep everything contained while not in use. They have a built-in flashlight and are bright orange — ideal for use outside. What’s even cooler about these is they work with all the other Retevis 602 radios, as long as they’re on the same channel, so even if your kids’ friends have their own set of these, they can still chat! Amazon reviewers love the quality of these radios for the price. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Best Walkie Talkies for Families

Rechargeable Walkie Talkies for Kids This set of Rechargeable Walkie Talkies for Kids is actually a great option for the whole family. You can opt for a set of three or four in a number of colorways — with no two radios the same. The radios come with rechargeable batteries that you can plug in to get more juice, and each walkie talkie has its own lanyard for easy transporting. They work up to three miles in your neighborhood and up to six miles in open conditions, which gives your fam a ton of opportunities to use these outdoors. They come highly recommended on Amazon, with one parent noting that they’ve used their own radios on all kinds of outdoor adventures! $49.69 AT AMAZON

Long Range Rechargeable Radios Perfect for the whole family, the Long Range Rechargeable Radios come in packs of two or three. What we like about this option is that you can get a set of matching ones. Get a couple packs of all one color and the whole family has the matchy-matchy look on lock. These are also rechargeable and come with a cord and rechargeable batteries. Great for distances, these radios work up to a mile in the neighborhood, up to four miles on open water, but up to 16 miles from mountain to valley. That’s huge! Amazon buyers have rated this set 4.5 stars out of 5, with one reviewer saying, “The whole family is loving these.” $33.99 AT AMAZON

