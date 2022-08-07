Few things are sweeter than spending a carefree day at the pool or beach with your baby, but it’s not all fun in the sun. Parents must be extra vigilant about sunscreen. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it’s recommended that you apply sunscreen to babies starting at 6 months of age. But what if your baby has eczema? It can be especially tough to know what the best sunscreen for babies with eczema is when it’s a skin condition that can get exacerbated by creams and lotions.

Scary Mommy reached out to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav to learn more about what sunscreens are safest for babies with eczema.

The Expert

Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav is the founder of Facet Dermatology. She earned a master’s degree in International Health from Johns Hopkins and completed her dermatology training at the University of Toronto, where she continues to teach. Dr. Yadav is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, the American Academy of Dermatology, and the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. She is also a mother of three.

What To Look For In The Best Sunscreens For Babies With Eczema

Dr. Yadav suggests that parents choose sunscreens free of oxybenzone, octinoxate, avobenzone, and homosalate, all common ingredients in chemical sunscreens. She says to opt instead for mineral sunscreens that use ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. That said, Dr. Yadav says a mineral-based formula alone is not enough.

"Don't just seek out mineral-based formulas for a baby with eczema—look for those that are deemed baby safe, and don't forget to closely examine the ingredient list," she warns. "People with eczema can also experience flareups triggered by fragrance (including natural fragrances derived from essential oils), so you'll want to look for a formula that has the simplest and gentlest ingredient list possible."

To make your life easier, know that the list below only includes fragrance-free mineral sunscreens. And since the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends using a minimum of SPF 30, every sunscreen here offers at least that level of UV protection — although most are well above that.

With all that in mind, it’s time to shop. Ahead, 10 of the best sunscreens for babies with eczema, so you and your baby can enjoy the great outdoors without fear of skin irritation.

01 The Overall Best Sunscreen for Babies With Eczema Amazon Mustela Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, 3.38 Oz $17 SEE ON AMAZON Boasting the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association (NEA), this Mustela baby mineral sunscreen is a perfect choice for babies with sensitive skin. The formula includes zinc oxide but still has a sheer texture to blend easily with no residue. It has an SPF 50 to protect baby’s skin, is water-resistant up to 80 minutes, and is fragrance free to prevent irritation. Plus, it’s reef-safe and made with coconut and macadamia nut oil to keep your LO’s skin hydrated. Enthusiastic Review: “Our son has eczema, and most sunblocks give him a reaction. This sunblock was easy to spread, no white residue and no reaction on his skin. Also, he is a redhead, so very fair, and didn’t get burned. Great product.”

02 The Best Sunscreen Stick for Babies With Eczema Amazon Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen Stick, .47 Oz $13 SEE ON AMAZON This convenient Aveeno Baby mineral sunscreen stick is great for packing in your purse or diaper bag for easy applications at the beach or playground, and you don’t have to worry about any leaks or mess when you’re on the go. It is sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is made with zinc oxide with SPF 50. The fragrance-free stick is formulated without parabens or phthalates. Enthusiastic Review: ”Finally found a SPF stick that really works for sensitive skin/ eczema! I’m buying one to keep in every room of my house for easy accessibility! This stick is fantastic!”

03 The Best Spray-On Sunscreen for Babies With Eczema Amazon Babyganics SPF 50 Baby Sunscreen Spray, 6 Oz. (2-Pack) $20 SEE ON AMAZON Spray-on sunscreen is so convenient, especially for kids, but since aerosol sprays aren’t deemed safe, so this Babyganics SPF 50 sunscreen spray is a great alternative. The fragrance-free sunscreen provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and contains tomato, sunflower, cranberry, black cumin, and raspberry seed oils to nourish the skin. Offering 80 minutes of water-resistant protection with a zinc oxide and titanium dioxide mineral formula, this is a well-loved pick on Amazon. The best-selling two-pack boasts more than 24,000 reviews. Enthusiastic Review: “My kids have eczema and sensitive skin, so finding a suntan lotion that works was a challenge. After about a dozen different brands, we found Babyganics and fell in love! It’s super gentle on our kids' sensitive skin, protects them, and is easy to spread (not too thick, not sticky). I love their whole sunscreen line!”

04 The Best Organic Sunscreen for Babies With Eczema Amazon Two Peas Organics All Natural Organic Sunscreen Lotion, 3 Oz. $10 SEE ON AMAZON While it has a lower SPF than others on this list, this sunscreen is chemical-free, certified organic, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Two Peas Organics 30 SPF sunscreen lotion goes on extra thick, and the brand actually recommends that you leave a thin white layer on the skin instead of rubbing it all the way in. It contains no fragrances and is reef safe. Enthusiastic Review: “Loving this sunscreen; my youngest has eczema and has incredibly sensitive skin. Using only pure and simple ingredients is so important to me! We hung out in the relentless summer sun yesterday and came home with zero sunburns....success!!”

05 A Cult-Favorite Sunscreen With A Smart Bottle Design Amazon Blue Lizard Baby Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide, 5 Oz. $15 SEE ON AMAZON This pediatrician-recommended sunscreen is gentle on baby’s skin while being safe for the environment. Not surprisingly, Blue Lizard Baby mineral sunscreen has earned a 4.8-star rating after more than 5,500 Amazon reviews. This fragrance-free pick contains no oxybenzone or octinoxate, so it will not harm reef ecosystems. It’s water-resistant up to 80 minutes and is formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for SPF 50+ protection. As a bonus, the bottle turns from white to pink when placed in UV rays to remind you to reapply. Enthusiastic Review: “My son has severe eczema and he burns very easily. This is the only sunscreen we have ever used that does not burn his eczema. It rubs in so easily compared to any other zinc/white sunscreen we have EVER used.”

06 Another Popular Sunscreen That Moisturizes As It Protects Amazon Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion, 3 Oz. $12 SEE ON AMAZON With plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter, your baby’s skin will feel soft and nourished after using this fragrance-free sunscreen. Baby Bum SPF 50 mineral sunscreen lotion is formulated with zinc oxide and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. It’s free of harmful chemicals, and is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Enthusiastic Review: “We were trying to find a semi-natural sunscreen for our toddler with awful eczema. He broke out in a rash with a very natural sunscreen, so we were nervous to try anything remotely chemically. This stuff was AMAZING! His skin is not burned at all, and there’s no rash! It’s definitely super thick so it’s not easy to spread but honestly, I don’t care if it means my baby doesn't have a bad reaction to it.”

07 A Sheer Mineral Sunscreen With Soothing Botanicals Amazon Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, 3 Oz. $17 SEE ON AMAZON This lightweight, SPF 50 sunscreen is specially formulated for sensitive skin and is made with soothing calendula flower, coconut, and shea butter. The Babo Botanicals sheer mineral sunscreen goes on sheer without any residue, and is water-resistant for 80 minutes. It’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and reef-friendly. It’s also Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free and a Certified B Corporation, so you can feel good about its business practices. Enthusiastic Review: “I really like this sunscreen. It absorbs easily without being too runny. My daughter has sensitive skin, and this doesn’t make her itchy or give her a breakout at all.”