A good blanket can help you stay warm or sleep (or nap) more comfortably, and the same goes for your toddler, too. The best toddler blankets should be size-appropriate for your little one and more lightweight to accommodate their smaller bodies. Once your baby celebrates their first birthday — though ideally 18 months old — it’s generally considered safe to add a blanket to their crib. Toddler blankets should also be durable and easy to clean, because no matter what your best efforts are, toddlers are somehow constantly covered in dirt, marker ink, and/or random particles of food you don’t remember them eating.

What To Look For When Shopping For Toddler Blankets

When shopping for toddler blankets, there are a number of factors to consider, including fabric: cotton and bamboo are more lightweight and breathable while polyester can provide more warmth. Either way, you’ll want it to be easy to care for, so this list rounds up only machine-washable blankets. Lightweight options are also useful in case you need to schlep a blanket between a bedroom and car and back again, but a warmer blanket might be ideal for use at home.

Here’s what to keep in mind on blanket construction. A muslin blanket has a looser weave that allows for greater airflow and flexibility, so it’s both lightweight and durable. A jersey knit is soft and stretchy — think of your favorite tee. For something warmer, a sherpa blanket has more heft and texture while a micro-fleece has an ultra-smooth and soft finish that’s super cozy.

And you may also want a style or print that matches their personality — it might even get them excited for a nap or bedtime (here’s hoping, at least). Whether you’re looking for a muslin option for breathability or a sherpa one for plushness, here are seven toddler blankets both you and your little one will love.

1. The Overall Best Toddler Blanket: Burt's Bees Baby Reversible Quilt

2. The Best Toddler Blanket Under $15: BORITAR Double-Layered Blanket

3. The Best Lightweight Toddler Blanket: Little Jump Muslin Blanket

01 A Super Soft, Organic Cotton Quilt That’s Reversible Amazon Burt's Bees Baby Reversible Quilt $58 See on Amazon This beautiful jersey knit quilt is made with 100% Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton that’s super soft, breathable, and ring-spun so it won’t pill after washing. The blanket’s polyester fill provides cozy warmth, and it’s reversible, so you basically get two blankets for the price of one. Helpful Review: “Had this blanket for several months now. It is super soft, cuddly, keeps our toddler warm in 40 degree weather, and so light that we easily packed it inside our suitcases over the holidays without it putting us over the airline's weight limit! Ordering a second one to have as backup when the first is getting washed.” Material: GOTS-certified organic cotton | Dimensions: 46 x 37 inches (L x W) | Color options: 5

02 A Textured Blanket That’s Plush & Cute Amazon BORITAR Double-Layered Blanket $14 See on Amazon This double-layered blanket has one smooth side that comes in different fun prints, and one textured, dotted side to make things a bit more interesting for little hands. It’s super soft for cuddling and naps, and the textured side can hold a baby’s interest during some independent play. time. Though plush-feeling, it’s also light enough to function as a burp cloth after a feed. Helpful Review: “My youngest daughter loved her sleeper sack and this blanket was the perfect replacement for when she grew out of her sleeper sack. The soft raised side she rubs her hands on to help her fall asleep. It is so soft and the adorable owls match her room. The perfect blanket for any baby or Toddler!” Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 40 x 30 inches (L x W) | Color options: 10

03 A Lightweight Blanket To Keep Toddlers Cozy Yet Cool On Warmer Days Amazon Little Jump Muslin Blanket $28 See on Amazon On a warmer day, you’ll want a blanket that keeps your sleeping toddler cozy without overheating. This muslin blanket is lightweight and breathable, and it gets wonderfully softer with each wash. The loosely woven muslin weave of the bamboo-cotton fabric allows for extra airflow and keeps it flexible and durable. Helpful Review: “This is the softest light weight blanket and it’s on the larger side for a ‘baby’ blanket. The dinosaurs look just like the pictures and my two year-old daughter fell in love with it instantly and it can fully wrap around her and then some. I have machine washed and dried it and had no issues. Great blanket, couldn’t be happier.” Material: 70% Bamboo, 30% Cotton | Dimensions: 47 x 47 inches (L x W) | Color options: 4

04 An Elegant Waffle-Knit Pick That Doesn’t Look Like A Toddler Blanket Amazon PHF 100% Cotton Baby Waffle Blankets $23 See on Amazon Bright prints are always fun, but if you prefer a more subtle aesthetic that fits right in with the rest of your home decor, this waffle-knit blanket is for you. The waffle weave looks luxe and this cotton blanket comes in a variety of solid colors. (Hint: It also comes in larger sizes if you want to get a matching one for yourself). And you’ll appreciate that it’s certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, a global set of criteria that tests for harmful substances. Helpful Review: “Soft and beautiful blanket exactly as advertised. I’m using this on my toddler daughter’s bed and she just loves it. She insisted on wrapping herself up in it even before I could wash it.” Material: STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX cotton | Dimensions: 30 x 40 inches (L x W) | Color options: 11

05 An Ultra-Soft Micro-Fleece Blanket That’s Like Hugging A Giant Stuffie Amazon TILLYOU Micro Fleece Toddler Blanket $16 See on Amazon This micro-fleece blanket basically feels like a giant hug from a beloved stuffed animal. It’s super plush and warm — thanks to the micro-fleece weave — and it won’t wrinkle. Micro-fleece is a lightweight type of fleece that makes it an all-season blanket. Helpful Review: “My little guy loves soft blankets. He's getting taller and all his infant blankets [were] too small for him so I got this. It's soo soft, super cute and my son loooooves it. Every time I lay him down and then go to cover him up he laughs excitedly. He loves rubbing it on his face and cuddling it. We need more! I would definitely recommend!” Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 50 x 40 inches (L x W) | Color options: 14

06 A Snuggle-Worthy Sherpa Blanket That Reviewers Love Hudson Baby Plush Sherpa Blanket $15 See on Amazon This toddler blanket features a cute print on one fleece side with luxuriously soft sherpa on the other. It’s an absolute favorite on Amazon backed by over 20,000 five-star ratings, and this one comes in more style variations than any other blanket on this list. And at this price? It’s worth grabbing two so one is always at the ready if the other one is in the laundry. Helpful Review: “As a busy mom of three under 5 years old, I don't have time to write reviews. However, this blanket is worth taking the time. This is the BEST baby blanket I have ever used. It is soft, well constructed, doesn't have fuzz coming off on baby and it is warm, but lightweight and flexible. Some super soft blankets are quite heavy and has fuzz come off on baby. Not this one. I'm not afraid to use it or wash it. It is so fantastic, I am getting another.” Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 40 x 30 inches (L x W) | Color options: 44

07 A Cotton Jersey Blanket With Cute Star Print Amazon NTBAY Jersey Cotton Quilted Toddler Blanket $15 See on Amazon This cotton jersey-knit blanket with microfiber filling is both warm and breathable, so you can use it year-round. The sweet star print fits in with most kid decor, but it also comes in a simple stripe option and many color variations. Helpful Review: “Suuuuuper soft and warm without bing bulky. My 1 yo loves it. Helped with sleep training/kicking him out of the bed.” Material: Cotton | Dimensions: 40 x 30 inches (L x W) | Color options: 19

About the Recommender

Lesley Chen has been a contributor for ScaryMommy since 2019 and covers shopping picks for busy parents, including everything from products to cover up kid-induced gray hairs to natural mood boosters. In addition, Lesley has covered general lifestyle topics for a number of different publications, and her work has been featured on BuzzFeed, SFGate, Well + Good, and other sites.