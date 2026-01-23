Confession time: when Girl Scout cookie sale time comes around, I drop a link or two onto my social media, asking my friends and family to help my daughter out with a couple of sales, and we pretty much call it a day. Now, I feel totally called out.

One woman on TikTok says that her “boomer hot take” about Girl Scouts could get her in some trouble, actually, after listening to her explanation, I kind of agree!

“I don't think that Girl Scouts should be allowed to sell cookies through their adult social media accounts,” TikTok creator Carly begins in her video.

“I know that it's not, you know, 2003, whatever, anymore, and social media is a big thing. Totally get it. It just defeats the whole purpose of selling Girl Scout cookies.”

She recalls when she was a Girl Scout and her mom was her troop leader. Her mom had she wear a button to school that said, “I sell Girl Scout cookies.” Her mom instructed her to go up to her teachers or classmates and say, “Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?" with the order form.

Her mom also had a list of people with their phone numbers who she thought would be interested in buying some cookies, and she made her call them and ask for orders.

“I had to personally call them and ask, ‘Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?’ Like, that's the whole point of selling the Girl Scout cookies. And I just feel like it's such a cop-out for the girls to be able to have their parent, adult, whoever post on their Facebook page,” she said.

She also recalled a time when she did buy cookies through someone’s social media post for their child and the experience was less than she expected.

“One time, I did that, I ordered the Girl Scout cookies from a random post on Facebook. This was a few years ago. The Girl Scout brought them in to where I was and did not say a word to me,” the OP recalled.

“Now, if the adult wanted to post a video on their social media page of the child, if they are not old enough to have their own, you know, account, and the child is like, ‘Hey, I'm so-and-so. Troop number, whatever. I'm selling Girl Scout cookies. This is my goal. Please, you know, let me know if you want to buy some.’ Yeah, girl, sign me up 20 boxes. For the adult to just post the link, like, nah, I'll wait till booth sales.”

To be fair to the actual Girl Scouts of America, they do have the process designed so that kids can still sell the cookies themselves through their “website.”

“The girls are supposed to set up the websites and send out the website through email blasts, not necessarily through social media. The goal is for them to do all the work on the website,” one user wrote.

Okay, but is this realistic for a six-year-old Daisy to set up a website and then monitor it for cookie sales? Of course not — that falls on mom and dad.

One user said, “I agree as a former Girl Scout. At the end of the day, it’s a corporation and they just want to sell as many cookies as possible.”