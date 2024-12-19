As we approach the holidays, it’s time to get everything set! Wrap the presents, grab the last-minute stocking stuffers, and send a meticulously detailed (and slightly unhinged) group text to your family coming for the holidays.

One woman on TikTok, Molly, shared her mom’s epic text with their family group chat, laughing at her mom's absolute wholesomeness.

“I just received the annual group text from my mom regarding the Christmas gathering at her house, and I think it's worth sharing because it's a good one. And my mom just has a way of wording things that just, to me, is funny. I'm not trying to be mean to her. I will show her this TikTok, but it's a good one,” Molly said before prefacing that she bought her mom a family photo session for Christmas.

The text reads:

“Hey, everyone!! 🎄❤️️❤️️ Plans for our family Christmas is next Monday, December 23rd. We are starting out with family pictures at 3 p.m. Molly sent a previous text regarding this. But I'm wanting plain color clothing of your choice. IF YOU CAN, we will take a Christmas-themed one too. So add a pop of red, green, plaid, etc. We will attempt an outside winter-themed one with extras done with individuals too inside if wanted, whatever. Please be prompt ... 😬 😍. Also, we will do a white elephant exchange at $20 along with some fun games and prizes. 💲💲 Opening presents and dinner will be great and delicious. So come hungry and ready for laughter and love. 🕺💲😍❄️💃 Dinner is on us. Don't bring anything unless you need special food choices. Cannot wait to be together, the reason for the season, the birth of Christ and the provider of all we have and enjoy. 🙏 🎄🕊 “

“There, she said it,” Molly jokes.

Firs off, let’s talk about the impeccable use of emojis. She really knocked it out of the park. Secondly, she said what she said! She is asking, kindly, for people to dress in their holiday best and be prompt! Lastly, you can tell this angel of a woman just wants her family to have a good time!

She just wants to be with her family, open some presents, and soak in all the good vibes. She is also not expecting any extra labor from anyone! This is a boomer mom who gets it!

TikTok users shared their own opinions on the epic group text in Molly’s comment section.

“Sounds like you’ve got the BEST MOM EVER….who’s thought about EVERYTHING to make her family’s Christmas experience perfect,” one user wrote.

“introduce her to canva so she can turn it into a ✨newsletter✨,” another suggested.

Some users accused Molly of “mocking” her mom to which she quickly clapped back in an updated video.

“Totally missing the point of the TikTok. Not making fun of my mom, not mocking her. Like I thought it was funny, mostly because it was flawlessly executed, which most of the comments picked up on that,” she said.

“Like she ate and left no crumbs. Every single detail was discussed and we were given instructions. The emojis were obviously elite. You know, like totally not making fun of my mom. And when she sees this TikTok and how viral it's gone, she is going to crack up. Like you guys not making fun of my mom. Like it's insane. Like to even think that. And I totally appreciate her. Like you have no idea. I'm a mom too. I have two adult children. Trust me. I know what goes into organizing family gatherings with adult children. And I am nothing in comparison with my mom. Trust me.”