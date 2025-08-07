A "Boy Mom" Said She Was Ready To "Square Up" On Her Son's Future Girlfriend & The Replies Passed The Vibe Check

Things got a little heated over on Threads recently after a self-proclaimed “boy mom” shared what we like to call “inside thoughts.”

In a post that now has over 1.7k replies and only 507 likes (never a good ratio), the mom wrote, “I’m a boy mom and one day, some teenage girl is gonna break his heart… and I’m gonna have to square up with a 16-year-old.”

Oh boy! That’s...not how we’re handling things in 2025, right?!

The majority of the replies centered around the double standard here that moms of boys may have for their precious baby boys, perpetuating misogyny and the patriarchy all in one fell swoop.

“You must have missed the memo. It’s 2025 and we’re raising our sons to be good men, and if they get their hearts broken, we teach them how to process their emotions. Because we want them to be mentally healthy. The only people we’re “squaring up” with are p€dos—definitely not young girls trying to figure out their world, too. Signed, A Mom of 4 Boys,” one user wrote.

Another said, “And if that girl happens to be my 16 year old daughter, you’ll be squaring off with me pretty bloody quickly. No one, especially not a grown arse woman, should be chastising a child for ending a relationship that isn’t working for her. Teach your son to take no for an answer instead.”

“Reaaaallly manifesting for my girls to never date anyone who has a “boy mom” parent 🥴” another mom said.

Others were just confused about the entire comment, writing, “Why are you already beefing with an imaginary teenage girl? lol”

It wasn’t all bad in the replies for Ms. Boy Mom though. She did have a few Threads users come to her defense.

“I feel like y’all in the comments, took this to the head. Obviously she’s not really gonna to square up with a 16-year-old. It’s just the fact that her son is going to be heartbroken at one point or another was there a point of her saying she’s a boy mom not really at the end of the day that’s what she is. I feel this way regardless for my son or daughter am I actually gonna square up, no Lmfaoo we’re really gonna just have a talk about finding new people and relationships being a two-way street,” one user said.

The OP replied, “Thank you. It’s a joke - people are so weird.”

Who the actual weird one here is debatable, for sure, but we can all agree that teaching young men to accept rejection and disappointment is a necessity, especially in a world filled with redpilling and the manosphere, instead of perpetuating male entitlement.