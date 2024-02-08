This Mom Made Her Daughter Assemble An Apology Gift For Bullying A Fellow Student

Despite being bullied decades ago, I still remember who bullied me and exactly what was said or done. That stuff just sticks with you. Since my time in school, there have been better measures put in place for anti-bullying rules and “zero tolerance” regulations in schools. However, kids are going to be kids. Bullying still happens.

After one TikTok mom got word that her daughter had participated in some group bullying, she took action immediately.

“POV: Your child decided to be a follower and bully another kid today. knowing you hate bullies! This is how we apologize in our household,” she wrote in text overlay on the now-viral video.

In the video, Nique documents her daughter’s journey through Target, carefully selecting candy, gifts, and flowers to put in an apology basket for her classmate. She then assembles the adorable red and pink-themed basket which includes a journal, face masks, choker necklaces, and a friendship bracelet-making kit.

The mom also had her daughter write an apology card as well as give her a gift card to Krispy Kream Donuts.

“I always tell my kids that you never know what a person is going through at home and what they have to deal with every day. You are to always be kind to everyone because how you treat someone can impact their mental health in either 2 ways!” she wrote in the caption.

“Not only that but everything you have can be taken away just as fast as you received it! Humble yourself! ❤️”

“Bullying is one thing I WONT tolerate. Love this 💕” one user wrote in the comment section on the video.

Several other users agreed with this sentiment, praising Nique for her quick action.

“We need more parents like you!! You didn’t make excuses for your child’s bad choice, but turned it into a learning opportunity for her!” another said.

In a follow-up video, Nique showed footage of her daughter taking the gifts to school as well as the conversation she had with the classmate’s mother. During the phone conversation, Nique offers for the classmate who was bullied to take her daughter’s hair braiding appointment that she had paid for in advance.

“I told my daughter I said, ‘Since you wanna talk about people's hair and you wanna bully somebody, I'm going to give her your spot,’” she says before the mom on the other line thanks her for the courtesy call.

After all the support came in, Nique wrote back, thanking her followers for the solidarity while giving an update on her daughter’s stance on bullying.

“I appreciate all the love and support you all have shown! The little girl was so happy and grateful and her mom was as well. My daughter understands her wrongdoing and promised to never hurt anyone else again,” she wrote.