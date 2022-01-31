70+ Canadian Last Names That Pay Tribute To The Land Of Maple
Like the United States, Canada has seen multiple waves of immigration over the past several hundred years and is now a mix of numerous cultures and people who speak many different languages (although the country’s official languages are English and French). And before European colonizers arrived in North America and violently claimed it as their own, the country’s indigenous populations — referred to as First Nations in Canada — lived and worked across the land. Today, Canadian last names reflect these various chapters of the country’s history, some darker than others. If you’re hoping to honor your family’s heritage by giving your baby a unique name inspired by The Great White North (Canada’s nickname), these last names could be a promising place to start.
It’s also important to note that French last names are far more common in Canada than in the United States. That’s because before it ended up under British control (like the U.S.), Canada was colonized by France. And despite their best attempts, the British authorities couldn’t stop some Canadian regions — like modern-day Quebec — from speaking French. Eventually, both English and French became the country’s official languages. Today, roughly 23 percent of Canadians speak French as their first language, the majority of whom (85 percent) live in Quebec.
Now that you know a bit more about Canadian history, here’s a look at some classic Canadian last names, including their meaning and origin.
Most Popular Canadian Last Names
1. Anderson
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: the son of Andrew
2. Baker
Origin: English
Meaning: baker (the occupation)
3. Beaulieu
Origin: French
Meaning: the fair place
4. Belanger
Origin: French
Meaning: beautiful anger
5. Bergeron
Origin: French
Meaning: one who took care of a flock
6. Bouchard
Origin: French
Meaning: big mouth
7. Boucher
Origin: English
Meaning: the butcher
8. Cameron
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: Lowland and Highland
9. Campbell
Origin: English
Meaning: crooked mouth
10. Chan
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: old
11. Chen
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: exhibit/display
12. Clark
Origin: English
Meaning: the clerk
13. Cloutier
Origin: French
Meaning: one who made and sold nails
14. Cote
Origin: English
Meaning: one who occupied a cottage
15. Davis
Origin: English
Meaning: son of Davie
16. Desjardins
Origin: French
Meaning: gardens
17. Evans
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Evan
18. Fortin
Origin: French
Meaning: dweller near the little fort
19. Fraser
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: strawberry flowers
20. Fournier
Origin: French
Meaning: oven-keeper
21. Gaboury
Origin: Norman French
Meaning: nickname for a joker or joke
22. Gagne
Origin: Old French
Meaning: wins, earn or make. It's also an occupational name for a farmer or peasant
23. Gagnon
Origin: French
Meaning: guard dog
24. Gauthier
Origin: French
Meaning: ruler, army
25. Girard
Origin: French
Meaning: a spear
26. Graham
Origin: English
Meaning: gray home
27. Grant
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: tall or big
28. Hall
Origin: English
Meaning: at the hall
29. Harris
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Harry
30. Hill
Origin: Old English, German
Meaning: topographic name for someone who lives on or near a hill. It also means battle
31. Huppe
Origin: Old English
Meaning: son of Herbert
32. Jackson
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of John
33. Johnson
Origin: English
Meaning: ancestor or the son of John
34. Johnston
Origin: English
Meaning: John’s town
35. Kennedy
Origin: English
Meaning: helmet
36. Khan
Origin: Turkish
Meaning: ruler
37. King
Origin: English
Meaning: king
38. Landry
Origin: English
Meaning: land ruler
39. Lapointe
Origin: French
Meaning: of the point
40. Lavoie
Origin: English
Meaning: one who lived by a road
41. Leblanc
Origin: French
Meaning: blonde
42. Lefebvre
Origin: French
Meaning: metal worker
43. Levesque
Origin: French
Meaning: bishop
44. Lewis
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: famed warrior
45. MacDonald
Origin: Scottish
Meaning: son of Donald
46. Martin
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Martin
47. Mitchell
Origin: English
Meaning: who is like God
48. Michaud
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God-like
49. Morin
Origin: French, German
Meaning: the son of Maurice
50. Morrison
Origin: English
Meaning: the son of Maurice
51. Murphy
Origin: Irish
Meaning: descendant of Murchadh
52. Murray
Origin: English
Meaning: lord of Petty
53. Nadeau
Origin: French
Meaning: Christmas
54. Nguyen
Origin: Vietnamese
Meaning: musical instrument
55. Ouellet
Origin: French
Meaning: eye
56. Patel
Origin: Gujarati
Meaning: village headman
57. Pelletier
Origin: French
Meaning: skin, fur
58. Peters
Origin: English
Meaning: son of Peter
59. Poirier
Origin: French
Meaning: pear-tree
60. Reynolds
Origin: Germanic
Meaning: son of Reynold
61. Richard
Origin: English
Meaning: strong in the rule
62. Rogen
Origin: Irish
Meaning: redhead
63. Robinson
Origin: English
Meaning: fame-bright
64. Simard
Origin: English
Meaning: victory
65. Singh
Origin: Indian
Meaning: an eminent person
66. Thomas
Origin: English
Meaning: twin
67. Thompson
Origin: English
Meaning: son of Thom(as)
68. Tremblay
Origin: English
Meaning: someone who lived near an aspen
69. Walker
Origin: English
Meaning: a fuller of cloth
70. White
Origin: English
Meaning: valiant
71. Wilson
Origin: English
Meaning: son of William
72. Williams
Origin: English
Meaning: related to someone named William
73. Wong
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: young
74. Wright
Origin: English
Meaning: shaper of wood
75. Young
Origin: English
Meaning: valiant
76. Zhang
Origin: Chinese
Meaning: drawing a bow
