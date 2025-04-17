Chelsea Handler is putting in the work when it comes to her auntie duties. The comedian shared that she signed up for parenting classes, despite choosing not to have children of her own.

Handler stopped by Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast to chat about her recent memoir, I’ll Have What She’s Having, and the two women dished about their choices to be child-free.

Handler said that not having children of her own allowed her the bandwidth to build strong relationships with her nieces and nephews, and even remain close with her ex-boyfriend’s children.

“I've been able to show up for other people's children in ways that I wouldn't be able to if I had my own family,” she said. “So I feel like there is an unsung story about people who don't have children, whether it's by choice or by circumstance, that there are so many opportunities to have children in your life and and you have to find those.”

“Auntiehood is real,” Lewinksy agreed.

Handler took her auntie duties to a whole new level by signing up for parenting classes.

“I just wanted to understand the psychology of children to do a better job at whatever my role is,” she said.

Handler explained that she was inspired to take the classes when a child in her life entered a rebellious phases, straining their relationship with their parents. The classes helped her understand where the child was coming from, and how to meet them where they were.

Handler knew the importance of having an adult outside of your parents to turn to first-hand. She explained that, growing up in a large family, she often felt neglected. Thankfully, she was able to find support from her community — and today, she has the opportunity to play that role for others.

“I did have a teacher in third grade, Mrs. Checkman, who instilled in me so that I was so valuable, that I thought I was gonna do something special, and I was gonna be someone that people came to,” she said.

“I want to be that for any kid that doesn’t feel seen or feels neglected. You just need one adult to believe in you.”