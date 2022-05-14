Look At This Swimsuit Visibility Test Before You Start Shopping For Children’s Swimsuits

When it comes to children’s swimsuits, most parents might focus on the style of the swimsuit — or make sure that they get a swimsuit in their child’s favorite color. But it turns out that the color of your child’s swimsuit can play a big role in pool and water safety, and what color your child’s swimsuit is a critical choice that can help prevent drowning.

A study by ALIVE Solutions Inc., a company focused on aquatic safety, tested out visibility levels of different swimsuit colors in both pools and open water. The company put swimsuits of all colors about 18 inches underwater, and compared how easy it was to see them in both agitated and still water.

Darker shades and colors like blue were the most difficult to see, while neon colors had the highest visibility. White was also a difficult color to see underwater. Even in pool situations with a white pool floor, darker colors, viewed from far away, could easily be mistaken for a pile of leaves or other debris.

Some of the most popular swimsuit colors, like blue and green, quickly blend in to the water. Children can drown in as little as 20 seconds, and this lack of visibility can be the reason why a lifeguard or caregiver can’t see a child struggling in the water before it’s too late.

Ultimately, the study concluded that no matter where your child is swimming, be it a baby pool in the backyard or in a freshwater lake, bright, neon-colored swimsuits are the safest bet. The study concluded that neon orange, neon green, and neon yellow were the easiest to see from a distance.

The company also stressed that while getting your kid in an ‘80s neon swim getup is a safe move, these colors can still disappear quickly in larger bodies of water and at levels deeper than 18 inches. To be extra cautious, ALIVE Solutions recommends investing in some floatation devices like life-jackets and floaties that also have a vibrant hue.

“Also remember…the bright and contrasting colors help visibility, but it doesn’t matter what color your kids are wearing if you aren’t supervising effectively and actively watching!” the company wrote on their blog.