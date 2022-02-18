50 Cuban Last Names As Vibrant & Diverse As This Island Country
They’ve got that dynamic energy you’d expect.
Maybe a visit to Cuba sparked your love of the country. Or perhaps you have roots in the area. Whatever brought you here, you’re interested in learning more about Cuban last names. If you’re expecting a child, you might even want to see if you can adapt one to a first name for your baby. Cuban last names can be a beautiful and vibrant way to pay homage to this special place known for its picturesque beaches, colorful streetscapes, rum, cigars, and deeply charming people.
From the modern American perspective, Cuba didn’t really register until the 1950s, when the Cuban Missile Crisis rocketed Cuba and Cubans to the front page of every newspaper. That perspective couldn’t be farther from the truth, however. Cuban has existed, in some form or another, as long as any other country on our planet. It was first inhabited by the Taíno, a group of people indigenous to the Caribbean islands believed to have been there since at least the 4th millennia BC. Things changed in the 15th century, however, when European countries began exploring the west and looking for new lands to conquer. Spain claimed Cuba as their territory and began to colonize it. That lasted for roughly three centuries until Cubans rose up and fought for independence. In 1898, America entered the fight, starting the Spanish-American War and, once again, leaving the fate of Cuba in the hands of anyone but Cubans. U.S. interest in Cuba has been ongoing for the last century and a half with stop-and-go attempts to embed ourselves in the Cuban government.
Why are we so interested in Cuba? Despite being a somewhat small island, Cuba is rife with natural resources that everyone is dying to get their hands on. When you think of Cuba, you undoubtedly think of its more tropical contributions, like sugar cane, tobacco, and coffee. As of 2013, though, Cuba also held onto roughly 7% of the world’s nickel reserves. That mineral makes up about a fifth of all Cuban exports. Who knew?!
We’d be remiss not to mention how vital tourism is to the Cuban economy as well. In 2011, Cuba recorded more than 2.6 million visitors to the country, ranking them the third most popular country in the Caribbean to visit. While you might think of Cuban tourism consisting mostly of beach lays, sweaty night dancing, and sporting events, Cuba actually has much more to offer. Its diverse terrain outside of its cities lends itself to being one of the world’s top spots for hiking and mountaineering. Another major part of Cuba’s draw is medical tourism — many people travel to Cuba seeking less expensive medical treatment ranging from dental services or fertility treatments to major surgery.
But what are the Cuban people like? As with many countries in the Americas, Cuba is a true melting pot of culture. You’ll find elements of the indigenous Taínos, as well as Spanish and African cultures, in almost every aspect of Cuban life, from cuisine to music and even family dynamics. Famous Cubans include two of the most renowned Latin performers in music history: Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan. We promise; you’ve heard them both. Danzón is Cuba’s “official” music genre and dance, but it’s popular in other parts of the Caribbean, too.
The list of most popular Cuban last names might help illustrate just how diverse Cuban culture is these days. These are the most popular Cuban last names, what they mean, and where they originated.
Most Popular Cuban Last Names
1. Alonso
Meaning: variation of Alfonso
Origin: Germanic
2. Álvarez
Meaning: son of Álvaro; from Alvar
Origin: Germanic
3. Amaral
Meaning: vineyard
Origin: Portuguese
4. Arce
Meaning: stone
Origin: Spanish
5. Arenas
Meaning: sand
Origin: Spanish
6. Ayala
Meaning: a pasture along a hill
Origin: Basque
7. Batista
Meaning: baptist
Origin: Spanish and Portuguese
8. Bazán
Meaning: brambles, a place of brambles
Origin: Basque
9. Bernal
Meaning: strong as a bear
Origin: Catalan and German
10. Beltrán
Meaning: bright raven
Origin: German
11. Corzo
Meaning: deer
Origin: Spanish
12. Delfín
Meaning: dolphin
Origin: Italian
13. Díaz
Meaning: son of Diego
Origin: Spanish
14. Domínguez
Meaning: son of Domingo; from Latin Dominicus or Dominus, meaning “master”
Origin: Spanish
15. Falcón
Meaning: falcon
Origin: French and English
16. Fernández
Meaning: son of Fernando
Origin: Germanic
17. García
Meaning: son of Gerald
Origin: pre-Roman, Basque
18. Gil
Meaning: from older form Egidio
Origin: Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, Dutch, and German
19. Gómez
Meaning: son of Gomes, Gomo, or Gomaro
Origin: Germanic
20. González
Meaning: son of Gonzalo
Origin: Germanic Vidal
21. Gutiérrez
Meaning: son of Gutier, Gutierre, or Gualtierre
Origin: Germanic
22. Hernández
Meaning: son of Hernando, variation of Fernando
Origin: Spanish
23. Ibarra
Meaning: meadow or valley
Origin: Basque
24. Jardinez
Meaning: gardener or one who lives by a garden
Origin: Spanish and French
25. Jiménez
Meaning: son of Jimeno, Xemeno, or Ximeno; origin god
Origin: Spanish, Basque
26. León
Meaning: lion Origin: Spanish
27. López
Meaning: son of Lope; Latin Lupus, meaning wolf
Origin: Spanish
28. Madera
Meaning: wood or wooden
Origin: Spanish
29. Marin
Meaning: one who lives by the sea
Origin: Spanish and Catalan
30. Marrero
Meaning: stonemason or one who hammers stones
Origin: Spanish
31. Martín
Meaning: of Mars, war-like
Origin: Latin
32. Martínez
Meaning: son of Martín, son of Martino; Latin Martis, genitive form of Mars
Origin: Spanish
33. Mirabal
Meaning: one who gazes upon the valley
Origin: Spanish and Aragonese
34. Montalván
Meaning: white mountains
Origin: Spanish
35. Mora
Meaning: mulberry or mulberry grove
Origin: Catalan, Portuguese, and Spanish
36. Moreno
Meaning: brown-haired, brunette; tanned
Origin: Spanish, Portuguese, and Jewish
37. Muñoz
Meaning: son of Munio
Origin: pre-Roman
38. Navarro
Meaning: Navarrese, “from Navarre”
Origin: Basque
39. Ojeda
Meaning: foliage or mass of leaves
Origin: Spanish
40. Ortega
Meaning: grouse or quail
Origin: Spanish
41. Pérez
Meaning: son of Pedro; Latin Petrus
Origin: Spanish, Hebrew
42. Rivas
Meaning: shore or riverbank
Origin: Catalan
43. Rodríguez
Meaning: son of Rodrigo, Roderic
Origin: Germanic
44. Romero
Meaning: pilgrim
Origin: possibly Italian
45. Roque
Meaning: rock
Origin: Spanish and Catalan
46. Ruiz
Meaning: son of Rui; variation or short for Rodrigo
Origin: Spanish and Germanic
47. Sánchez
Meaning: son of Sancho; Latin Sanctius
Origin: Spanish
48. Torres
Meaning: tower
Origin: Latin
49. Vázquez
Meaning: son of Vasco or Velasco
Origin: Basque
50. Zayas
Meaning: watchman or guardian
Origin: Basque