I have done my fair share of griping about how many spirit days (or spirit weeks!) my kid’s school implements during the year. It can be a lot! One week, she had to wear a different color every single day which led me to discover that my daughter had never worn orange in her life.

My complaining would really meet a fever pitch when I’d have to order something on Amazon so that she could participate. Despite my annoyance, I still went to the extra mile to make sure that she could be a part of all the spirit days, including pajama day, which some parents are totally over.

However, one dad from Ukraine might change your entire viewpoint on innocuous spirit days like pajama day. In a recent video, Oleg Karakash, shares just how special these days are to his daughter.

“I love in America this different outfit day,” he says. “I don't know why we don't have it in Ukraine. So now today is pajama day, right? And you wear pajamas like this.”

So different to see these days in a fresh light!

“Maybe it's something usual for you, but we didn't have this in Ukraine ... she's always excited to have all this cool day,” he continues, smiling.

Dasha, what else you like from school?” he asks his daughter as they walk to the bus stop.

She responds like every single elementary school kid ever — Recess and lunchtime.

“Because of course I love a good snack,” she says. Period queen!

Oleg continues, “Tell us what other days you have!”

“101 dog day!” she says before heading off to the bus.

Oleg shares more thoughts as a Ukrainian living in America on his walk home from the bus stop, wondering if spirit says and field trips are normal for all schools in America.

“Another thing about school that we absolutely love is so many events here. I don't know, is it dependent because our teacher is super cool or all schools like this. We have a science event, we have some other. Dasha ... keeps telling [me] there was a field trip in other places. So guys, it is our school, it is just overall in America, it's very active schools.”

After his video went viral, several Americans (and American teachers) commented on the video, thanking Oleg for his different perspective.

“As a teacher, THANK YOU for recognizing and being appreciative of all of the FUN we try to incorporate into the day and school year for our students!” one user said.

Another echoed, “As a teacher, I thank you for recognizing the extra effort other educators are putting in to make the children’s days!””

One TikTok user answered his question and commented, “I think that’s very normal in American schools. They constantly have field trips and different projects in spirit week of course.”

The next time my kid’s school emails me with another list of spirit days on the horizon, I will definitely think twice!