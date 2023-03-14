A Dad Wrote An Epic Note In His Daughter's Lunchbox After Teachers Criticized Her “Non-Healthy” Food

A British dad is not messing around when it comes to his daughter’s relationship with food. After teachers at school made comments to the young girl about her food selection and how she chose to go about eating it, he made sure to put a stop to it in a smart (and funny) way.

Ross Hunt from Wales, a father of three, posted a now-viral TikTok to explain how the staff at his daughter’s school were consistently making comments about her “non-healthy” food.

In the video, Hunt impersonates his daughter’s teachers criticizing and making comments about what and how she should eat her meal. “Oh, don’t eat that! Eat your sandwich! Oh you shouldn’t eat that!” he says.

Hunt says that the comments from the teachers have gotten so bad that his daughter, Isabelle, doesn’t even want to bring a lunch to school anymore.

“It’s f—king irritating and it puts Isabelle off from taking her lunch with her,” he explains.

He then points out the hypocrisy of the staff. “It’s okay if she eats the chocolate cake the school gives you, but if you put it in in their lunchbox, ‘Oh no - you shouldn’t have that!’” he says, imitating the staff.

He then shares his brilliant solution to get Isabelle’s teachers to back off and let his little girl eat her food in peace “I made a label!” he says.

The label reads “Welcome to Isabelle’s Lunch Box! We are aware of the contents of this box and are happy for her to eat whatever she wants.” The label also has an adorable photo of Isabelle pointing to the message.

He then jokes about the second label he printed off that his wife, Rachel, vetoed from being added to their kid’s lunchbox. This label is a bit more curt and every parent’s inner monologue when they think their kid is being wronged.

“STEP AWAY FROM THE LUNCHBOX YOU NOSEY F—KING ARSE BANDIT” Hunt says, showing the label.

“I think we’re get in trouble for that one,” he jokes.

Hunt goes on to say that he wishes he could be petty and fill Isabelle’s lunchbox with only sweets but obviously he knows how to feed his daughter and give her a balanced meal.

“In short, stop telling kids what they should and shouldn’t eat, and let the f—cking parents decide!” he concludes.

The video, which now has over 500k views, had several TikTok users commenting on how this dad’s attempt to get school staff to butt out of his daughter’s food choices was admirable.

“I work in a school and have this argument often 🙈 I would rather a child ate and was full than lots of 'healthy' foods they won't eat,” one user wrote.

Another mom revealed that her daughter had become so beaten down by criticism about her food choices that she was nervous to even have a sweet in her lunch box. “The work I had to do to convince my daughter she could eat a kitkat with her lunch of salad and ham wrap, cucumber sticks and a satsuma was unreal,” the user wrote.

“That’s what Isabelle is like. She’s genuinely worried if you start putting snacks in 😩,” Hunt replied.

At a time when young girls’ mental health is at an all-time low, the last thing that they need is for teachers and figures of authority commenting on their food, contributing to possible eating disorders and complicated relationships with food.

In a follow-up video, Hunt shows exactly what was packed in Isabelle’s lunch box along with the foods she ate and what didn’t get touched.

“Right, let's have a look what she brought home in her lunchbox. First thing's first, she didn't touch her rainbow drops,” he says. Then he drops the bomb of why Isabelle’s candy remained untouched after school.

“Apparently she could only eat them if she had her carrots first,” he said. So, clearly the label in her lunchbox did not get seen by the right eyes.

He claimed she didn't eat her carrots because they had fallen on the floor, but she was too afraid to speak up to the dinner lady. Gee, I wonder why!

“She did eat her sandwich, which for reference this sandwich would have contained more sugar than these rainbow drops,” he said.

“That is six grams of rainbow drops - calm down,” he explained while holding the container of candy.

She ate the majority of her apple, but didn't touch her pear, chips or chocolate egg because she said she didn't have time. He then jokes that she got into the car after school and said she was hungry.

He also mentioned that there was nothing said about the label in her lunch box.

“In short stick your f—-ing nose out of my kid's business. Hopefully this will get dealt with, but I f—ing doubt it,” he said.

It sounds like Hunt may need to switch to that other label if this doesn’t get resolved.