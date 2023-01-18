In those newborn months, when every ounce of sleep a baby gets is precious, there’s usually an unspoken rule that silence is golden. Any sudden movement or loud noise could wake the baby suddenly and then you’ll spend the next hour rocking and bouncing that baby, hoping they go back to sleep.

Makenzie Waters, aka @makwaters on TikTok, knows this all too well. As does her husband, who went to great lengths to make sure he didn’t wake their newborn while he watched the Dallas Cowboys.

Clearly a big dan of the Cowboys (peep his shorts in the video), Waters’ husband sits and watches the game intently in the video, cheering on his team silently while his newborn baby sleeps soundly in the same room.

“He learned his lesson,” Waters wrote on the video alluding to the fact that her husband has woken up the baby before while watching the big game most likely due to cheering and clapping too loudly.

Waters’ even dons oven mitts on both hands as he hilariously picks up his drink and takes a sip. “One half down and baby Coop is still asleep 👍🏼,” Waters captioned the now-viral TikTok.

When the Dallas Cowboys seemingly score a touchdown, Waters’ husband gets up and leaves the room to cheer in the hallway while clapping with his oven mitts on to muffle the noise. TikTok users were so glad that Waters caught this hilarious and sweet moment on film.

After going viral with over 7.5 million views, 1.2 million likes, and almost 6,000 comments, TikTok users had thoughts about this strange but hysterical method to keep their baby asleep while still enjoying the big game.

“That man loved you and that baby so much! There ain’t no football fans like cowboys fans,” one user wrote.

“This is so much better than the videos of the dad just doing it and getting irritated when baby cries. He’s adapting!” another echoed.

Another TikToker commented how hilarious it was that he was clapping and shouting in “lowercase.”

Others who watched the video wondered why Waters and her husband had to be so quiet while the newborn slept, insisting that being loud will help the baby adapt more. “This is why you train your baby to be around lots of noise and different sounds especially when asleep!” one user wrote.

After the first video of her husband wearing oven mitts while watching the big game went viral, Waters posted an update, noting that the game was over and not only was the baby still asleep but the Cowboys had made it to the next round of playoffs.

Alongside footage of her husband, still wearing the hilarious oven mitts, she wrote, “I may not understand football, but I’ll support anything that makes him happy.”

Now that the Dallas Cowboys made it onto another round, it looks like TikTok will also be graced with another round of Waters’ husband drinking beer and watching football with his oven mitts on. Truly the gift that keeps on giving.