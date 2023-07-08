You know that feeling when you show up at the park and every other kid is wearing the same outfit as your child? While it’s annoying, it’s definitely avoidable when you shop one-of-a-kind children’s clothing and accessories brand, Deux par Deux. The charming Montreal-based brand is running two summer sales events exclusively on its site. You can get started now by shopping its Summer Sale, with many European-inspired seasonal items up to 60% off. Then score 10% off sitewide on July 11 and 12; if those dates sound familiar to you, it’s because Amazon Prime Day will also be happening those two days in July — and you know the add-to-carts will be flowing.

Deux par Deux’s massive Summer Sale includes everything from summertime staples like lightweight cotton tees and swingy dresses, to sweatshirts and rainy day outfits. And on Prime Day, Deux par Deux will have everything on its site marked 10% off — from swimsuits and rashguards to backpacks and lunchboxes.

Favorites From The Summer Sale

All the summer prints come out to play in Deux par Deux’s latest collection. Think florals and fruits and stripes and solids in comfy warm-weather materials, including ultra-soft French terry. Here are just a few of the standout styles currently on sale.

An Adorable Cherry Dress With The Sweetest Details

This adorable cherry-red dress is ripe for the picking. Made of soft organic cotton with comfy stretch, the flared frock features a striped bodice with ruffle sleeves, a scoop neckline with cute buttons down the front, and a patch pocket with a watermelon.

Available Sizes: 12 Months — 6

Available Colors: 1

A Comfy Cotton Tee In A Roadtrip-Ready Print

Available in four cute prints, this comfy graphic tee with a crewneck and short sleeves is perfect for babies and big kids alike. It comes in sizes ranging from 12 months to 8 years, and it’s made of the softest cotton-elastane blend.

Available Sizes: 12 Months — 8

Available Colors: 4

These French Terry Shorts In A Sweet Lemon Print

These adorable unisex pull-on shorts feature an adorable lemon print against a navy backdrop. The elastic band makes them easy to pull up for even the littlest of kids and the scoop pockets will get used to carry all their favorite treasures. They come in an adorable watermelon print as well.

Available Sizes: 2 — 12

Available Colors: 2

This Charming Retro Shirt & Short Set

Is there anything cuter than a matching shirt and short set? Offered in sizes from 3- to 24-months, this nautical-inspired colorblocked set is charmingly retro. Made with an organic cotton blend, it also promises to be oh-so-comfy for your little sailor.

Available Sizes: 3 Months — 24 Months

Available Colors: 2

A Dandelion Tunic With Matching Bloomers

A ruffled tunic in an adorable dandelion print pairs with sweet yellow bloomers in this coordinated organic cotton set. In sizes from 3- to 24-months, it’s perfect for those hot dog days of summer. Pair it with an organic cotton headband for the cutest head-to-toe look.

Available Sizes: 3 Months — 24 Months

Available Colors: 1

A Darling Textured Cotton Dress With Patch Pockets

This sweet, 100% cotton dress has the sweetest details that make it perfect for daily wear and special occasions alike. Featuring a subtle texture to the fabric, breezy ruffle sleeves, and practical front pockets, it such a charming summertime look — and we especially love the shopper-supplied photos of siblings wearing a matching set.

Available Sizes: 12 Months — 6

Available Colors: 2

A 3-Piece Rain Set For Any Outdoor Adventure

When the sky opens up, keep your kids dry with a Deux par Deux matching rain set. They come in a variety of colors and are great for winter and spring showers. This three-piece set comes with a long sleeve zip-front jacket with a bold print, a removable inner polar fleece jacket, and coordinating pants with elastic cuffs and warm, cozy cotton knit lining.

Available Sizes: 12 Months — 12

Available Colors: 4

What To Scoop Up During The Sitewide Sale

Swimwear

Deux par Deux’s 2023 swimwear collection features solids, stripes, and bold prints in an array of colors and sizes, so there’s something for every kid, teen or tiny. And they’re made with recycled plastic bottle fibers that offer UPF 50+ sun protection to help keep kids safe in the sun while helping the planet too. And the sitewide discounts on July 11 and 12 make it easy to restock cute swimwear that your little one might have already torn, lost, or grown out of since the start of the season.

A Ruffle 2-Piece In A Fun Floral Print With UPF 50+

This sweet two-piece swimsuit brings all the island vibes with a printed tropical scene and ruffle details. Check out the matching headband to complete the look.

Available Sizes: 2/3 — 13/14

Available Colors: 1

A Zip-Up 1-Piece With A Rashguard Top

Looking for more coverage? This rashguard provides just the right amount of sun coverage with a black and tie-dye dinosaur print body and contrasting elbow-length raglan sleeves. The front zipper closure makes it a breeze to take on and off, and baby sizes are detailed with snap legs for easy diaper changes.

Available Sizes: 2/3 — 13/14

Available Colors: 1

Back to School

Kids will love heading back to school with matching accessories. Backpacks and lunchboxes are a must but don’t miss out on snagging the drawstring gym bags and pencil cases to go with them. Choose from a variety of trendy prints.

A Trendy Wolf-Print Backpack In An Eco-Friendly Design

This backpack is made to last with durable eco-friendly 100% recycled polyester. The design is all about style and function with a unique wolf print and roomy interior compartments and lots of pockets for notebooks, water bottles, and everything else a kid possibly need for the school day.

Build your ideal accessories set with the matching lunchbox and pencil case, and more, or scope out the other prints to find your kid’s favorite.