Mom Podcasters Go Viral After Saying It's "Weird" To Go To Disney Without Kids

The I’ve Had It podcast hosts are known for their controversial, hot takes about parenting and kids. They don’t want to hear your labor and delivery stories, and they don’t think stay-at-home moms have “real jobs.” Doubling down on these kinds of opinions is kind of their whole schtick.

Well, Jennifer Welch & Angie “Pumps” Sullivan are back at it, and now, they’re going after adults who like going to Disney parks, saying that it’s “weird” if you go to Disneyland or Disney World without kids.

“ F*cking Disney adults. I just don't get that one bit at all,” Welch says to her cohost.

Sullivan replies, “I just don't understand why anybody would get married at Disney. I don't understand why they would go on their honeymoon to Disney. I think to go to Disney and enjoy it, you have to have little kids.”

“Okay, I have enjoyed myself at Disneyland with my children. I genuinely have,” Welch admits.

“As an adult, would you [say] like, ‘Oh, we're in L.A. I think we're gonna go to Disneyland for the day.’”

“F*ck no!” Sullivan chimes in.

“I think it's weird. Do what you wanna do, it's a free country. I don't get it. I think there's, maybe we're cold-hearted, horrible people, but also, and maybe more accurately, Disney adults are the weird ones,” Welch concludes.

Full confession: I have been to Disneyland three times without children, and it’s SO fun. I get what these two are trying to do here, and I’ve heard this take many times. Yes, people think it’s weird to go to what is essentially a place for children without children, but I can assure you, that it’s still so much fun without kids. Just a different kind of fun!

TikTok users sounded off in the comment section on this video, which now has over 1 million views, with their own opinions. Some people agreed with the duo.

“THANK YOU FOR SAYING IT,” one user wrote.

“💯 it screams childhood trauma,” another said.

Another said, “100% agree and will die on this hill with you two.”

Some viewers were not so keen on this Disney adult shade, writing that Welch and Sullivan should take a day off from being haters.

“Honestly going to Disney without my kids was so much better haha,” one user joked.

Another said, “I just totally feel the stress fade away at Disneyland. I’m a kid again.”

“There’s nothing wrong with being a Disney adult.. it’s magical … 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️,” another wrote.

“Haters! You do what makes you happy and makes your heart smile. You only get one life from a Disney adult! ❤️,” one TikTok user wrote.

A former Disney castmember went viral for her personal theory on why Disney adults exist and why they are so damn happy.

“The idea of a third place is why I think Disney adults are so happy,” Keilena Burch explained in her viral video before noting that she worked at the Disney parks and realized how much fun the third place was.

“Like, when I was working there, all my friends were coworkers, so we all had free tickets to the parks. So, we get off work, we go to the parks. I have the day off, I go to the parks. You always have the option to do something that isn't sitting at home or work or school, and it's free,” she noted.

Disney parks also allow adults to recreate that magic of childhood. Psychologist Jaime Zuckerman told Bustle, “[Disney parks are] one of the few places you can go back to,” she said. “You can actually recreate that nostalgic feeling within your control.”

Long live Disney adults!