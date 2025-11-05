A person is wondering if they’re in the wrong after coming back from a Disney World trip and “can’t shake the guilt” of an instance that occurred during the evening parade. In the Reddit post, they describe an awkward situation between themselves, their partner, and another family with children, which has people in the Reddit thread chatting about proper parade etiquette.

“About a month ago, I saw Disney Starlight for the first time. The Main Street Electrical Parade has always held a special place in my heart, so I was really excited for this one. My partner and I decided to make a whole night of it,” they wrote before explaining that they staked out their front-row spot on Main Street (AKA a golden spot) 1 hour and 45 minutes early.

Right as the parade started, the OP says a family of four (a mom, grandmother, and two kids under five) “suddenly squeezed into the tiny gap between me and the person next to me.”

“They kind of shuffled around awkwardly before the people they stood in front of told them to move, so they ended up behind us,” they explained before sharing that a couple of moments later, the family asked if they could go in front so the kids could see the parade.

The OP was having none of that.

“I firmly (and maybe a bit abruptly) said no, we’d been waiting there for almost two hours. They looked shocked,” they shared.

“A few minutes later, once the floats were visible, they asked again... this time more aggressively... and I repeated that it wasn’t our fault their kids couldn’t see. Voices went up for a moment until we turned back around, and they started calling us rude and stupid.”

Things got worse from there when a separate group of people watching the parade asked the OP and their partner to sit down.

“For what it’s worth, a cast member had specifically told everyone to stand for the parade, so we were just doing what we were told,” they explained before sharing that the Disney Starlight Parade was very important to

“Also I was that excited for this parade that I just wanted to stand and dance, wave, etc. (Also neither of us are above 5' 10", so I could understand this sentiment more if we were super tall.),” they said, despite acknowledging that everyone else in the front row of the parade was sitting down.

They concluded, “So… am I missing something here? I’ve been replaying this ever since and can’t shake the guilt, but I also don’t understand how it’s okay to shove through people who waited hours just to get a front spot. Was I in the wrong?”

Surprisingly, several comments from Reddit users affirmed the OP in their actions, saying that the family with kids were entitled to be upset that the OP wouldn’t move.

“You are fine. People are entitled. Best to forget it and move on,” one user said.

“This is seriously the entitlement of people. Smushing in at the last minute. I was standing 1/2 way down Main Street last time and a guy squeezed in front of my son and then put his kid on his shoulders in front of us. People only care about themselves,” another said.

One person said, “You did nothing wrong, You waited for that spot. People get really aggressive trying to get a good view whenever they show up 5min before a show, its really annoying. Same as you, we have to get defensive and it sucks because it makes us look like the bad guys.”

Another noted, “I would have said kids can come up here if they want but not the adults. It's not normally the kids fault the adults fail to plan to get a spot.”

I am not the kind of parent who would ask for someone to. make accommodations for my kid and lack of planning. However, if a family asked if just their kids could sneak in and have a view of the parade, I would definitely allow it.

