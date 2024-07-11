Moms On TikTok Are Raving About “Display Baby Showers”

As a person who may spiral into a panic attack at the thought of being the center of attention, significant life events where celebrations are basically mandatory are extremely difficult for me.

I almost fainted before walking down the aisle at my wedding. I literally opted out of a graduation party. I had nervous sweats for a week up until the day of my baby shower. The literal hours of opening gifts from my guests right in front of them felt weird.

I could quite possibly need some deep therapy, or I could have just opted for a display shower like other women on TikTok.

In a viral video, TikToker Brooke asks her followers if they knew about the concept of a display shower.

What is a display baby shower?

It’s basically a baby shower where you don’t have to do the dreaded public baby gift unboxing.

“You guys, why did I not know about this? ... From what I understand it's where you have people bring their gifts without wrapping or anything, and I guess like people can just see what you got just wherever you place it on display. Dude, that is so freaking smart,” she says in her video.

Another woman stitched the video, agreeing that display showers are, in fact, so freaking smart.

“I did this, and I have zero regrets. Zero. I had crippling anxiety leading up to my baby shower to the point where I didn't want a baby shower at all,” Julez begins in her video.

“And when we made [the decision to have a display shower], it was like a weight lifted off of my shoulders, and I was able to not only get excited for the baby shower, but once the day came, I was able to enjoy it.”

Is it rude to have a display baby shower?

She also warns that people will be invited to the gathering who will feel some way about a display shower.

“So, did we step on a few toes with feelings? Absolutely. But that day is about me, my baby girl, and my husband. So, I do not regret that decision whatsoever, and I would encourage anybody else that's dealing with anxiety about opening gifts in front of a lot of people to consider this. It was definitely something that I would do over again if I had another shower,” she concluded.

Julez’s comment section was filled with several types of feelings when it comes to the concept of a display shower with some TikTok users calling out the OP for being selfish.

“Seriously get over yourself not everything in the whole world is about YOU. If you can’t open gifts in front of people you need to seek help,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Ok so being selfish and pissing people off doesn't cause any anxiety but opening presents does? WOW, you would get nothing from me. You are selfish, not anxious.”

“Wait why would this cause anxiety? I had so much fun when I did it,” one user asked.

The OP replied, “The sheer idea of being the center of attention in front of everyone at one time causes me anxiety just by thinking of it.”

Relatable content!

Display shower wording

Though the concept of display showers did rub some people the wrong way, Julez was also met with thousands of positive comments, commending the idea of a display shower for shower guests and the guest of honor.

“I love this. I don’t want to watch you open presents for 3 hours. Sorry not sorry,” one user wrote.

“Wait, I bring a gift — I don’t have to wrap?! This is my dream — can we do this for birthdays and Christmas also? ✌🏽😉” another joked.

One user wrote, “It also takes the pressure of the guests who might want to come support mom, but cannot afford a huge gift. Also consider opening birthday gifts after the party.”

“This is AMAZING! I wish I would’ve known about this when I was pregnant! I hated sitting & opening gifts in front of everyone, I wanted to cry the whole time!” another said.

Another user pointed out that display showers are also great for the environment.

“I also love this because it saves on wasteful wrapping paper and bags,” they said.

One user offered some adorable wording to put on a display shower invitation: “wrap it in clear, or put it in a basket.. we will go around and look without having to unwrap it.”

Display showers are environmentally friendly, not boring as sin, and anxiety-free. Why are we not all doing this?!