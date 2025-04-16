What If What Moms Really Want For Mother’s Day Is A Dumpster?

People are all too quick to tell you how hard motherhood is. They tell you you’ll never sleep. That your house will never be clean again. About the Terrible Twos and Threenagers, but also “little kids, little problems; big kids, big problems.” But one thing no one tells you is how overstimulating it can be. Between constantly being touched to the noise to all their stuff (they have so. much. stuff.) It's easy to feel frazzled. And so I need you all to understand this as I share this incredible Mother’s Day PSA from TikTok user Rachel (@rachteet):

“What do I want for Mother’s Day? Thanks for asking! I want my husband and my kids to leave the house for, like, eight hours and I want him to buy me one of those big dumpster things that sits outside of the house and I want to throw every f*cking thing in it and I just want to clean the f*ck out of my house.”

But OK for real though. The feminine urge to raid your house like a Viking in order to clear it of all clutter is intense. Commenters also understood this deep in their bones, and offered some augmentations to make the day even better.

“With an iced coffee,” says one. “PERFECT DAY.”

“Cheesecake Factory after!” demands another.

“And my husband better not ask where (random item) is,” warns a third. “If you haven’t used it in the last six to nine months it’s in the garbage.”

“I want someone to sit in my driveway and host my garage sale while I’m in the house continuously grabbing more things to put out,” says another. “Whatever is left over, bye bye.”

A true dream!

But one commenter one-upped all of us and is already living the dream.

“Just got one for $280. [I] have it for two weeks,” they report. “My husband better tie himself down because everything is going in that bin! I’m sick of clutter.”

Truly, this is an underrated Mother’s Day delight. Forget your flowers and your brunches and bathrobes: we want dumpsters and time and an immaculate house at the end of it all.