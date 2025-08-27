We’ve talked about the manosphere. We’ve broken down red pill content and red pill online influencers to make sure you know about it so you can shut that sh*t down if your son is interested in that content. We’ve tried to give parents all the right tools and knowledge to help their young boys avoid being dragged into the scary, misogynistic side of the internet.

Unfortunately, new data shows that this right-wing content, aimed at making young men (and young women!) go against any sort of progressive notions of gender equality, is stronger than any of us thought.

One TikTok user, Livi Rae, got straight to the point, asking, “Boy moms and boy dads, I just have one question for you: what the f**k is going on with your sons?”

She goes on to note that Gen Z men are more religious than ever and are voting more Republican than ever, but some recent data she saw really threw her for a loop.

“There was a chart that I saw today on the Breaking Points podcast that actually sent me into orbit,” she joked before showing the actual charts.

“Fewer American boys believe in gender equality as compared to 1990. The two questions they asked a group of eighth and tenth graders were: Should a woman have the same job opportunities as a man? Which fell off a cliff! And should men and women be paid the same money if they do the same work? Also fell off a cliff.”

The research was published by David Waldron on Substack, based upon data from the long-running Monitoring the Future survey.

Unsurprisingly, the decrease in feminist views occurred mostly among boys who say religion is important in their life.

“So if you have a son who is going to church, it may be worth double-checking to make sure that what they're teaching is actually in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ,” Livi said.

“I know this sounds woke, but Jesus was in fact a brown immigrant who challenged the social and power hierarchies at the time. If you recall, he flipped the tables. He defended the sex workers, all that.”

Another reason for the shift seems to align with the fact that Gen Z men just aren't having as much sex as they used to.

“To that I say, I'm sorry that you're not getting laid, but I don't know why that means I can't be gainfully employed,” the OP joked.

“We all need to sit down with the young men in our lives, the sons, the nephews, the grandsons. I live near a college campus. I'm five seconds away from going and snatching a freshman up off the street. We need to tell them that women, trans people, and immigrants are not the reason they can't have nice things. It's the billionaires, the corporations, and the corrupt politicians who are in bed with them.”

Parents, stop giving your kids unmonitored screen time. Talk to them about red pilling. Keep an open dialogue going and listen to the kinds of phrases and jargon your kid has picked up. These new stats are pretty alarming, and we, as parents, are the ones who can turn this around.