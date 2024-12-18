The holidays tend to let that weaponized incompetence from partners shine. There’s so much going on — school spirit week, Christmas card orders, last-minute trips to urgent care — that default parents have about ten mental breakdowns before Christmas Eve.

This mental load tends to land on moms, aka the default parent. So, what would happen if the roles were reversed, and moms were the ones just living life as normal and lending no help at all to make things run smoothly?

Clare, @clarabellecwb on TikTok, created yet another hilarious satire video where she flips the holiday load, acting like a mom who uses weaponized incompetence like it’s their job.

In the video, she gives all-too-familiar conversations that so many of us have had with partners who just cannot get it together.

“Sorry. Did you get gifts for my parents? Did you get gifts for my sisters? Did you get gifts for my work client?” she asks.

In another clip, she takes on a partner gaslighting their spouse into thinking that they are the problem when it comes to the stressors of the holiday season.

“You're like, running around, and it's stressing everybody out. Just relax,” she says.

She then moves onto the “Ask daddy” portion of the video, aiming all those dads who punt the ball to their partner AKA mom.

“Ask daddy. Mommy doesn't know what Elf on the Shelf is. Ask daddy. Mommy doesn't know anything about a holiday concert at school. Teacher gifts? Ask daddy. Mommy doesn't get school emails,” she says before asking her imaginary spouse if they got her holiday dress dry-cleaned.

Seriously, can you ever imagine asking your partner that? If you can, kudos!

Clare then channels her inner-grumpy spouse who won’t participate in the cheesy fun of matching holiday pajamas.

“I'm not wearing matching pajamas. I tell you this every year, matching pajamas are defeminating,” she jokes before asking her spouse to “just make another turkey” after springing the news on her husband that her four sisters were coming for Christmas dinner.

Then, the final blow, the classic nothing-in-the-stocking trop.

“Daddy's stocking isn’t empty. It's full of love. Yes, because daddy loves taking care of all of us. You didn't tell me you wanted anything for Christmas. No, I'm not a mind reader. You got to communicate,” she says.

After her video went viral, several default moms chimed in with their own frustrations.

“He’s trying to do better this year, so now not only do I have to do Christmas, I have to train a Christmas intern,” one user joked.

“You forgot the tantrum about family pictures,” another said.

“Omg this was so triggering and I have a 50/50 husband 😂,” another noted.