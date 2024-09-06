15 Forgotten Names For Your Baby That Are Unique & Have Vintage Vibes

We have high expectations for baby names these days. We want them to be unique but not too weird, have vintage appeal but not sound outright “old,” and maybe, if it’s not too much to ask, they could have a special meaning too. That’s where forgotten names come in. These vintage baby names fell out of fashion over the century but are poised for the same comeback Theodore, Charlotte, and other names have enjoyed. And because they’ve been “forgotten” in a way, they’ll still be unique enough that your child won’t have two other Idas in her class.

Let’s start with a little 101 on baby name popularity: The Social Security Administration (SSA) has records of the top 1,000 baby names given to citizens from 1900 until 2023. You can search by name to see how its popularity has fluctuated over time, or reference a specific year and see precisely how many kids received a certain name. For example, 539 babies were named Mack in 2023. It seems like a lot until you remember that nearly 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. last year. So, the actual odds of bumping into another Mack at the playground are pretty low. And that’s what makes a forgotten name feel so special — it gives you all the vintage feels you want, without being too terribly common.

Parents on the hunt for that absolutely perfect name should totally sift through the SSA’s website... or scroll through these 15 names we’ve vetted for you.

01 Muriel This beautiful three-syllable name means “sparkling” or “shining sea.” And it just so happens to be the name of an archangel in the Bible, one who cares for plants, animals, and humans. Muriel was a popular name in the first few decades of the 1900s but hasn’t been in even the top 1,000 most popular girl names since 1964, when it had already fallen to No. 875, according to the SSA.

02 Ira Ira was a fairly popular name for baby boys in 1900, and it has been declining in usage ever since (even if NPR’s Ira Glass’s prominence might make you feel like you hear it more often than you really do). In 2023, it was given to just 264 babies, according to the SSA, so it’s a rare choice with plenty of vintage flair.

03 Augustus Fans of old westerns will love this Lonesome Dove-inspired name. Augustus has never been the most popular name, though it was used more between 1900 and 1910 than any other decade in the SSA’s history. It has been in a resurgence since 2000 and is currently the 488th most popular baby boy name, but that amounts to only 610 babies across the country. So, your little Gus will still stand out in class.

04 Myrtle Myrtle hasn’t even broken into the top 1,000 baby names in the U.S. since 1965, after hanging in the top 100 — in other words, being pretty dang popular — from 1900 to 1925. The name is derived from the Greek word myrtos, a certain kind of shrub with medicinal properties. So, if something about this pregnancy feels healing for you, Myrtle might speak to you.

05 Ida Ida means “hardworking” and has roots in German and Greek. SSA records show it peaking in 1900 at No. 30 on the popularity charts, then slowly falling out of favor until dropping off the top 1,000 charts in 1986. But now that names like Ruth and Esther are back in fashion, we think it’s time Ida has her moment, too.

06 Perry Perry follows a similar trajectory to Ida, being fairly common in the 1910s and again in the ‘50s before falling off completely in 2006. But this data only reflects Perry has a boy’s name. If you like unisex names or boy names for girls, Perry would be a lovely, grounded choice.

07 Nell Nell has never been a super common girl’s name, and it dropped out of the top 1,000 in 1956. It’s typically thought of as a nickname for Cornelia or Eleanor, but on its own, something about it has Gone With the Wind vibes.

08 Maude You just know Maude and Myrtle used to be best friends — and maybe they could be again. Maude hasn’t been in the top 1,000 names since 1950, having been most popular in 1900 (and presumably in the late 1800s, prior to when SSA records began). The name itself is short for Matilda and means “strength” or “might.”

09 Eugene From No. 45 in 1900 to No. 918 in 2023 — given to just 250 babies — Eugene has certainly been put on the back burner. The feminine Eugenia or Eugenie is equally uncommon in the states. If you want to push the envelope a bit, you could pair a feminine first name with Eugene as a middle name for a baby girl (you know, like James).

10 Myrna Myrna peaked in popularity in the ‘30s but hasn’t been in the top 1,000 names since 1976. We think it’s time for a comeback! The name means “beloved” and “high-spirited,” a beautiful name for a little girl with a big zest for life.

11 Cecil Cecil used to be a pretty common name but has steadily fallen out of favor over time. It was last ranked in the top 1,000 names in 1997. Cecilia is its feminine counterpart and has stayed incredibly popular in the last century, so perhaps it’s time for the masculine version of the name to get its time in the limelight.

12 Harriett Harriett is a name we all recognize, so it’s surprising that it hasn’t been in the top 1,000 names in the U.S. since 1962. Harriet, with one T, held on until 1970, then had a one-year stint at No. 989 on the charts in 2019. Harriet Tubman is the most well-known figure with this name — and a noble choice to name your daughter after — but there’s also a bit of humor to it. Harriett means “home ruler,” which is absolutely what babies become the moment you have them.

13 Mack Mack (or Mac) has Irish and Scottish roots and is commonly seen as a prefix to surnames (think MacDonald, MacPherson, you know). It means “son of” or “son of the handsome one,” which means dads will probably love this choice. It was fairly common in the early 1900s, then slowly declined over time. It’s on the rise again now but isn’t overly common — only 539 babies received the name in 2023.

14 Mavis Mavis exited the top 1,000 names in 1963 but popped back onto the charts in 2016 and has been gaining a little bit of traction each year since. Still, it was given to just 501 baby girls in 2023. The name itself has French roots and means “songbird,” something musically inclined parents might feel drawn to.

15 Hollis Historically used as a boy’s name, Hollis feels like an excellent gender neutral name option in modern times. It ranked at No. 379 in 1900 and dropped out of the top 1,000 in 1974 — until last year, that is, when it came back onto the scene right at No. 1,000. It was given to 219 babies. It began as a surname, so fans of Wells, Cooper, and Hayes might find it especially appealing.

Will any of these names become your baby’s name? If not, no hard feelings — maybe now you’ll be able to come to the SSA website for a forgotten gem of a name on your own.