Free Online Games For Toddlers That Are Educational And Surprisingly Fun

If there’s one thing most three-year-olds love, it’s the intrigue of your computer or tablet screen. And if there’s another thing they love, it’s the opportunity to play any type of game. Your living room may be full of board games and toys, but it certainly can’t hurt to find some fun, educational online games for your tot to play. (It’ll make self-quarantine a whole lot easier for both of you.) And you’re not the only one searching for these, either. According to the latest search data available, free online games for toddlers is searched for over 3,300 times per month.

Here are some enjoyable online games for your curious toddler. They’ll be having so much fun with characters like Boris the Magician that they won’t even notice they’re learning valuable new skills.

If you’re looking for more online or computer games for kids, check out our package which includes PS3 games, typing games, writing games, classroom games, and puzzle games, among others.

1. Boris the Magician

If your three-year-old needs to get the hang of clicking the keyboard keys, there’s no better way to learn than by watching a magic show put on by the adorable Boris the Magician. Your kid needs to click in order to keep the show going and see the next trick Boris has up his sleeve.

2. Alphabet BINGO

You’ve been working on the alphabet with your little one, and a fun game like Alphabet BINGO will certainly make the process more enjoyable for both of you. Kids listen to animated characters as they say a letter, and click on the corresponding letter in the grid.

3. Balls and Boxes

Balls and Boxes teaches your child the basics of concentration and coordination. Balls jump out of boxes, and it’s the player’s job to drag them back to where they belong. When they get it right, they’ll receive points and move forward; if they get it wrong, the game will restart.

4. Create Mosaics

Create Mosaics teaches logic skills and will help your tot finish learning their colors. At the bottom of the screen, there’s a complete grid comprised of anywhere between four and six different colors. It’s your kid’s job to handle the large blank grid in the center of the screen by filling it in with the correct colors so it matches the original image. A check button will let your tot know that they’ve completed the mosaic correctly.

5. Counting Pizza Party

In Counting Pizza Party, your three-year-old can make their own pizza and work on their counting skills when they play this game. They get to decide what type of pizza they want to make, then they’ll select toppings from an array of both traditional and wacky options. When customers make their requests, it’s up to your kid to make sure they get the correct amount of toppings on their pie. (We’re getting hungry just thinking about it.)

6. Learning the Shapes

Animated shape characters inhabit this game to help your child in their first foray into geometry. In Learning the Shapes, the characters will introduce basic shapes including a square, rectangle, triangle, circle, oval, heart, and star. The game has two types of exercises for each shape: A recognition lesson that tests recall ability, and a coloring exercise that teaches the same lesson in a more hands-on (and colorful) way.

7. Animals and Their Babies

For the three-year-old who adores animals, Animals and their Babies is the perfect game to help them learn the names of their favorite creatures and their offspring. Your child is tasked with reuniting animals with their babies, which they’ll achieve by following sun and cloud clues.

8. Scribbles and Ink

You can always trust PBS to come through with that sweet, sweet educational content that is also super cute and fun. Based on the children’s book series by Ethan Long, Scribbles and Ink is an interactive game that incorporates children’s drawings straight into the storyline. Real talk: it’s fun for adults too.

9. Mr. Nose-It-All

For parents with children who suffer from food allergies, it’s important to help children understand the importance of understanding what an allergen is at an early age. That’s why the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology has created a Mr. Nose-It-All character to help children understand and identify their allergy and symptoms through play.

10. Disney Coloring World

A coloring app may not seem educational but it could be if you’re trying to teach your little one how to color inside the lines. The Disney Coloring World app has extra functions that teach little ones how to stay within the lines and their colors all while engaging them with their favorite characters.

11. Elmo Loves ABCs

With a seemingly endless array of coloring pages, letter recognition, number and touch, and trace games, as well as the option for in-app purchases for special holiday content, Elmo Loves ABCs keeps preschoolers occupied and learning all at the same time. And who doesn’t love appearances by their favorite monster from Sesame Street?

12. Nick Jr. Games

From Paw Patrol to Bubble Guppies and everything in between, your kids’ favorite characters will guide them through Nick Jr.’s free online learning games for preschoolers. Fun with Peppa? You betcha. Race to the Rescue with Blaze and the Monster Machines? Yes, please!

13. Ramogames

Ramogames brings parents, kids, and teachers together. This game has fun educational programs you can use to teach your little one or that they can play on their own. Kids can engage in hundreds of free math, English, geography, logic, and puzzle games they can play on the computer or iPhone.

14. Switch Zoo

Is your kid a little zoologist? If you’re looking to build their love for biology, Switch Zoo has everything there is to know about animals at a child’s level. Your kiddo can make animals, play jungle games, build a biome, learn about different mammals, and listen to animal-themed music.

15. PBS Kids

Sometimes your little one doesn’t want to play a game. Sometimes they’re OK with just watching a few episodes of Curious George or other kid-friendly shows. PBS Kids has an excellent selection of series designed for children that will keep them engaged.

16. Knee Bouncers

Is your kid musical? Do they love to dance around and sing? Knee Bouncers is filled with catchy and memorable songs that will even get stuck in your head. This free program offers educational games for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. So, you can stick with the same program even after your little one ages out of their terrible twos and threes.

17. Happy Clicks

Need more interactive online games for your toddler? Happy Clicks is designed specifically for young child use. The interface is bright, colorful, and uncomplicated. It offers free interactive videos your child will understand and learn from. There are also games parents can play with their kids, so if you’re looking for fun bonding activities or a chance to spend quality time with your baby, Happy Clicks is the way to go.

18. Owlie Boo

Owlie Boo takes your baby by the hand and exposes them to colors, shapes, and numbers at a nurturing speed. The games available are stimulating to young children without being competitive. Your child won’t have to worry about losing a game because each activity is geared toward teaching and challenging them.

19. CBeebies

With preschool right around the corner, CBeebies is the perfect way to prepare your child for the next step. It’s jam-packed with games, educational clips, and songs that will build your toddler’s cognitive skills and development.

20. Disney LOL

Got a Disney-obsessed kiddo? Join the club, Mama! Happily, being the benevolent force for good they are, Disney has created an online portal full of fun Disney-based games your toddler can play. You might have to help get them started by choosing a category, but they should be able to manage from there. For example, if you choose Disney Junior games, your little one can choose from favorites like Sofia’s Card Catch (Sofia the First), Sparkly Ball Sports (Doc McStuffins), and Hook Yer Pirate Name (Jake and the Never Land Pirates).

21. Make Me Genius

Every child is a genius in their own right, and Make Me Genius helps kids cultivate their intellectual talents. Using videos, this site dives into complex subjects like photosynthesis, electricity, and even the nervous system. Make Me Genius may take learning a step further, but it presents information in a kid-friendly way that keeps children both engaged and excited to learn.

22. Bimi Boo

Bimi Boo may be just as cute as your toddler. It’s filled with interactive videos, games, problems, and questions for your kiddo to solve. The app is super easy to use and filled with fun and cute characters your child will fall in love with. Bimi Boo accelerates your kids’ learning and provides academic support as their minds develop and grow.

23. Sesame Street

You can never go wrong with Sesame Street. So if your child is already a big Elmo or Big Bird fan, keep the puppet palooza going with this site. Sesame Street is filled with tons of games that focus on reading, critical thinking, music, animal recognition, and more. This site also has a simple interface that is fun and easy for small children to use.

Written by Caitlin Flynn.